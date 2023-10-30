Karwa Chauth 2023: Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif; 7 celebrity approved attires for the occasion

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    With Karwa Chauth just a heartbeat away, enhance your style with these celebrity-endorsed outfits to exude elegance and look absolutely stunning.

    article_image1

    Alia Bhatt/Katina Kaif: Instagram

    Karwa Chauth is more than just a fasting tradition; it's a festival that celebrates the power of femininity. To enhance your feminine essence and style, consider these outfits endorsed by celebrities.

    article_image2

    Katrina Kaif/ Instagram

    Opting for red is an excellent choice for Karwa Chauth, as it exudes a vibrant and festive appeal. Katrina Kaif elegantly wore this stunning saree. The blouse and pallu featured intricate flower embroidery. The saree's border adorned with sparkling sequins.

    article_image3

    Mouni Roy/ Instagram

    Mouni's red saree, adorned with gold embroidery along the border, is truly awe-inspiring. Complement this look by pairing it with a long-sleeved crimson velvet blouse.

    article_image4

    Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

    Kareena Kapoor makes a fashion statement in a striking red lehenga paired with a dazzling blouse. Opting for a lehenga can be a unique yet elegant choice for celebrating Karwa Chauth.

    article_image5

    Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

    Alia Bhatt exudes style in a red and pink ombre saree, beautifully complemented with silver jewelry. If you seek a simple yet chic appearance with a touch of color variety, this is the choice for you.

    article_image6

    Shilpa Shetty/ Instagram

    Shilpa Shetty's eye-catching shiny saree with a red blouse featuring colorful embroidery and a rose gold embroidered hem is making waves in fashion. Elevate your style by pairing it with silver jewelry.

    article_image7

    Kajol/ Instagram

    The classic sharara suit never goes out of style because it's both comfortable and fashionable. Consider trying Kajol's red Sharara for the occasion, paired with exquisite golden jewelry.

    article_image8

    Kriti Sanon/ Instagram

    Kriti Sanon looks absolutely stunning in this white and red saree. If you're not inclined towards an all-red ensemble, this can be a fantastic alternative.

