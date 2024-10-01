Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is It safe to wash your hair daily? Discover the pros and cons

    It's not just our face, but our skin and hair that contribute to our overall beauty. That's why it's crucial to take care of our hair just as much as our skin. When it comes to hair care, many people wonder whether they should wash their hair daily or not. So, what do the experts have to say about this? 

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 1:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

    People try many things to look beautiful. When it comes to beauty, the first thing people do is follow tips to improve their face and skin. Similarly, they are very careful about their hair. Because it also plays a key role in making us look beautiful. 
     

    Many girls and boys wash their hair every day to look beautiful. They don't apply oil at all. But this damages your hair. But many people do not know this. What happens if you wash your hair every day? Let's find out how often you should wash your hair. 

    Can I wash my hair every day?

    Many people who go to work, colleges, and offices wash their hair with shampoo every day. But this removes the natural oils from your hair. This will dry out your hair. 

    So if you want to wash your hair every day, use a mild sulfate-free shampoo. Also, do not wash your hair with very hot water. It damages your hair. Instead of hot water, use lukewarm water. Also, apply your regular shampoo and massage for a while. This will remove excess oil from the scalp and dirt from the hair. 
     

    Also, do not rub the ends of the hair vigorously under any circumstances. Use a dryer to dry your hair. Let the hair dry naturally. Daily hair care is essential if you want your hair to be healthy. Also, apply oil to the hair. Only then will your hair get good nourishment. It is better not to wash your hair every day unless it becomes oily.
     

    Problems caused by washing hair daily

    Washing your hair with shampoo every day will make your hair look clear. But over time, it will dry out your hair. Also, tangles are more common. Especially at the end of the hair. Not only that, your hair will look lifeless and oil-free.

    Apart from that.. washing hair daily makes the hair lose its natural color and shine. In such a situation, you can make your hair beautiful again with good conditioning. 

    How many times a week should I wash my hair?

    No matter what type of hair you have, it is good to wash your hair two to three times a week. Doing this keeps the natural oils in the hair. This will prevent your hair from drying out.

    Also, it does not become sticky. For dry or curly hair, frequent cleaning is beneficial to retain moisture in the hair. Also, washing oily hair daily is beneficial. 
     

    What is the right way to wash your hair? 

    To wash your hair properly, wash your hair with lukewarm water. Then apply a little shampoo to your head and massage for a while. After rinsing the hair thoroughly, condition the hair thoroughly to the ends.  Also, to retain moisture in the hair, the hair should be washed with cold water. Hot water should not be used at all. Or should not rub hard. 
     

