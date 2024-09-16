Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is It OK to wear bra at night while sleeping? Here's what we know

    Experts weigh in on the debate about whether it's good or bad to wear a bra at night. They discover potential downsides, like discomfort, restricted lymph drainage, and blood flow.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 8:31 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 8:31 PM IST

    Wearing Bra while Sleeping

    Wearing the right size bra is essential to keep the body in shape. It not only keeps the breasts in good shape but also helps in giving a good look. Most women are confused about whether to wear a bra at night or not. Some women have no problem sleeping in a bra at night. Some women feel uncomfortable sleeping in a bra.

    Wearing Bra while Sleeping

    Along with this, sweating starts and there is a possibility of skin infection. So, should women wear a bra while sleeping at night? What do experts have to say about this? Let's see in detail. Is it okay to sleep wearing a bra? Although there is no medical evidence about the benefits and harms of wearing a bra at night, it remains a common question. Medical experts who spoke about this said, “There is no strict medical reason why one should not sleep with a bra.

    Wearing Bra while Sleeping

    Did you know that wearing a bra is associated with lymph drainage from your breasts? Some speculate that wearing a bra continuously, including during sleep, may restrict lymph drainage in the breasts. The lymphatic system helps remove waste and toxins from tissues.

    Wearing Bra while Sleeping

    If the bra you wear at night is too tight, it can restrict blood flow to your breast tissue. If you don't wear a bra, your breasts can be unobstructed during sleep, and this promotes better circulation and oxygenation to the breast tissues, ensuring healthy breasts.

    Wearing Bra while Sleeping

    However, whether or not to wear a bra to sleep is a personal choice based on individual preferences. Some people may find it more comfortable to wear a bra while sleeping. Still others may prefer to sleep without a bra.

