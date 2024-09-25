IRCTC Kerala Tour Package: Explore Gods Own Country in 6 Days

IRCTC has introduced an affordable tour package to Kerala, covering popular destinations over 6 days and 5 nights. This package includes meals, accommodation, and transportation facilities.

IRCTC Kerala Tour Package

Kerala is one of the most favorite tourist destinations for everyone. If you have been planning to go here for a long time, but the plan is getting postponed due to budget, then here is the best tour package for you. IRCTC has come up with the best offer with cheap tour packages. After that you can travel here comfortably with less money. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) brings its tour packages from time to time. This will be very useful for people who love to travel. IRCTC tour packages are very affordable. They will not affect your pocket.

Kerala Tour Package

Also, you can easily plan your trip without any hassle. This time IRCTC has come up with an affordable tour package to Kerala. This is a great opportunity for those who have been planning to go here for a long time. This includes a 6-day, 5-night tour package. In this, every facility will be provided to the passengers. IRCTC's Kerala tour package, "Mystical Kerala", will be for 6 days and 5 nights. In this package, passengers will be taken to famous places in Kerala. You can create good and sweet memories with your family.

IRCTC Tour Packages

This tour package includes food, drinks, accommodation and travel from one place to another. All you have to do is book the package and start packing. This tour package, named Mystical Kerala, will run from October 13 to October 18, 2024. Passengers booking this travel package should reach Indore Airport on October 13. Flights to Kerala will be taken from here. After that, this trip will end at Kochi Airport on October 18, 2024. IRCTC has designed this tour package with many preparations so that all the tourist places are covered.

God's Own Country

The Kerala tour package can be said to be a total of 6 days. For adult travelers opting for the 'Triple Sharing' option, this package starts from Rs.46,750. Passengers opting for the 'Double Occupancy' option have to pay Rs 48,200. Double occupancy refers to two people staying in a hotel room or other type of accommodation. Passengers opting for the 'Single Occupancy' option have to pay Rs 63,250. Keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers, many facilities will be provided in the Kerala tour package. This includes flight tickets, local transportation like AC bus, hotel accommodation, breakfast, dinner and all other facilities. If you want to go on this trip, you have to do it.

Kerala Tourism

First of all, Kerala is known worldwide for its special geographical location, attractive art styles and spices. The beaches, historical monuments and tea gardens in Kerala attract tourists. IRCTC's tour package will take you to Cochin's historic Dutch Palace, St. Francis Church, Santa Cruz Basilica and Marine Drive, the beautiful tea gardens and Eravikulam National Park. Along with this, other tourist places of Kerala will also be shown. More details can be found through the official website of IRCTC.

