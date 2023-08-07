Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2023: 7 Environment-friendly celebration ideas

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    Celebrate Indian Independence Day with an eco-friendly twist. From planting trees to spreading awareness, explore 7 creative and sustainable ways to honour the nation while promoting a greener future for all. by Leona Merlin Antony

    article_image1

    Image: Pexels

    There is a new push to add a touch of environmental care to this yearly celebration of India's independence as Independence Day draws near. Beyond the customary celebrations, there is a chance to commemorate the nation's liberation and show respect for our priceless planet. Discover seven creative and environmentally responsible ways to celebrate this historic day while integrating sustainability and stewardship into your celebrations. By incorporating eco-friendly ways to celebrations you heighten the meaning and purpose of your actions. In this way, let us be the role models of our younger generations to come by enlightening them of the importance of preserving our planet and space.

    article_image2

    Image: Pexels

    1. Planting Trees

    Start your day by planting a seedling as a representation of progress and the freedom of our country. To protect local ecosystems and slow global warming, plant native trees. Invite your neighborhood to participate, then watch how your act of planting seeds symbolizes India becoming greener.

    article_image3

    Image: Freepik

    2. Vegan Feast

    An eco-friendly feast including multicoloured vegan meals is the perfect way to celebrate. Utilize seasonal, locally sourced ingredients to cut back on water use and carbon imprint. Discover the incredibly diverse plant-based cuisine of India and indulge in tasty, sustainable dishes.

    article_image4

    Image: Freepik

    3. Eco-Craft Decorations

    Choose eco-friendly decorations instead of plastic ones. To decorate your surroundings, make tricolour banners, paper flowers, and recycled paper lanterns. Engage kids in creating activities to teach them the value of recycling resources and reducing trash.

    article_image5

    Image: Pexels

    4. Clean-up Campaigns

    Invest your patriotic zeal in neighbourhood cleanup campaigns. To bring back the beauty of your surroundings, plan a clean-up event in your neighbourhood, park, or beach. Emphasize the link between a healthy environment and a prosperous country to motivate people to care for their environment.

    article_image6

    Image: Pexels

    5. Digital Invitations

    Utilize technology to cut down on paper waste. For your events, send electronic invitations and promote online greetings. Share eco-friendly advice and raise awareness of sustainable living techniques using social media.

    article_image7

    Image: Pexels

    6. Independence Day Recycled Art

    Encourage imagination by holding a recycling-themed art contest. Encourage participants to produce artwork that represents liberty and awareness of the environment. Showcase the works in a nearby gallery to highlight the harmonious coexistence of art and environment.

