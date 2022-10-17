Hygienic practices you can follow before and after sex

According to medical experts, poor hygiene can increase the risk of urinary tract infections and hamper one's sex life. It is important to maintain a hygienic sexual health. Here are some dos and don'ts you can follow before and after performing a sexual activity.

Sex, in one way, permeates our culture, but still, the conversations about it are associated with stigma and shame among Indian households. As a result, most individuals dealing with sexual health issues or trying to find information about sex can often resort to unverified online sources or follow the unscientific advice of their friends. As we all know, good hygiene is important for a healthy lifestyle, but it's essential for sex. Practising good sexual hygiene is extremely important for healthy sex life.

Do bathe together before sex: Few people can enjoy the intimate act of sex when they are feeling less than fresh. Here is a great way to ensure that you both feel clean and hygienic before you head to the bedroom for both showers! Helping each other wash yourselves with warm water and mild soap will make you feel better, and it works a great start for your foreplay activity.

Don't brush immediately before having sex: Oral hygiene may sound obvious. Bad breath can ruin an intimate moment, but it is essential to know that it is not advised that you brush your teeth immediately before any sexual activity. This is because the friction could harm the gums and make them bleed or even leave little abrasions that cannot be detected in plain sight.

Don't urinate immediately before having sex: The common misunderstanding is that just like a woman should urinate after sex, she should also urinate before sex to prevent UTIs. In reality, peeing before having sex can increase the odds of getting a UTI. If you use the bathroom before sex, you won't have enough urine in your bladder to properly push out the bacteria that can accumulate during your intimate activities.

Do use a condom: Even if you use another form of birth control, such as a pill or an IUD, it prevents pregnancy and can also take a toll on women's health. Condoms are essential because, in addition to preventing pregnancy, they protect you against most sexually transmitted diseases, which is a safer and healthier practice.

Don't douche: Some women think they must clean their vagina after sex with water or pre-packaged fluids. But douching can be a pathway for more sexual infections. It can mess up the internal pH balance and lead to more infections. Also, keep in mind that the mild smell is normal and may not be an indication of any problems.

Do clean your genitals: It is advised that you clean your genitals with a bit of water before any sexual activity. A clean towel or warm water will suffice, removing any remaining secretions or sweat that might have accumulated near your genatils during sex.

Do urinate after having sex: Women have a high risk and tendency to get Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) because of the short the female urethra is, and urinating after having sex can be a fundamental way of preventing any infection, especially if you already are prone to getting UTIs.