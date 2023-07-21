Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to make your bed quickly

    First Published Jul 21, 2023, 1:43 AM IST

    Making your bed can be a quick and straightforward task if you follow these easy steps

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Remove any exta pillows, blankets, or any kind of stuffed animals from the bed and set them aside before you tidy the bed.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Straighten the sheets: Start by pulling the sheets and blankets taut and smoothing out any wrinkles. Ensure that the edges of the sheets align with the edges of the mattress.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Arrange the pillows: Place the pillows back on the bed, arranging them neatly against the headboard or wall. If you have multiple pillows, you can stack them or place them side by side.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Add the blankets or comforter: Lay the blanket or comforter evenly over the bed, making sure it hangs over the edges equally on all sides. Smooth out any wrinkles or creases.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Tuck in the corners: If your bedding allows for it, tuck the corners of the top sheet and blankets under the mattress to create a clean, crisp look.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Optional: For an extra tidy appearance, consider adding a decorative throw pillow or two at the top of the bed.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    By following these steps, you can make your bed quickly and efficiently. Making your bed daily not only keeps your room tidy but can also contribute to a sense of accomplishment and a more organized living space. Plus, getting into a well-made bed at the end of the day can make you feel more relaxed and comfortable.


     

