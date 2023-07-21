How to make your bed quickly

Making your bed can be a quick and straightforward task if you follow these easy steps

Remove any exta pillows, blankets, or any kind of stuffed animals from the bed and set them aside before you tidy the bed.

Straighten the sheets: Start by pulling the sheets and blankets taut and smoothing out any wrinkles. Ensure that the edges of the sheets align with the edges of the mattress.

Arrange the pillows: Place the pillows back on the bed, arranging them neatly against the headboard or wall. If you have multiple pillows, you can stack them or place them side by side.

Add the blankets or comforter: Lay the blanket or comforter evenly over the bed, making sure it hangs over the edges equally on all sides. Smooth out any wrinkles or creases.

Tuck in the corners: If your bedding allows for it, tuck the corners of the top sheet and blankets under the mattress to create a clean, crisp look.

Optional: For an extra tidy appearance, consider adding a decorative throw pillow or two at the top of the bed.

By following these steps, you can make your bed quickly and efficiently. Making your bed daily not only keeps your room tidy but can also contribute to a sense of accomplishment and a more organized living space. Plus, getting into a well-made bed at the end of the day can make you feel more relaxed and comfortable.

