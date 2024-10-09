How to make hair colour last longer? Know expert tips, mistakes to avoid

Want to make your hair color last longer? Discover expert tips and common mistakes to avoid to keep your hair looking vibrant and fresh. Learn how to maintain your hair color and prevent fading.

Hair coloring has become a fashion statement for all ages these days. Many people are applying different colors to their hair not only to hide gray hair but also to look new.

Gray hair

Experts say that hair color fades quickly due to some mistakes. This is due to not taking proper care of your hair after coloring it. Let's know the reasons why the hair color fades quickly and what to do to prevent this from happening.

Hair color

If you don't want your hair color to fade, you should not wash your hair with hot water at all. Because hot water damages your hair. Not only that, the color of your hair also fades quickly.

Hair color

Many people stay like that for a long time without taking a bath after coloring their hair. But this should not be done at all. Because it damages your hair. Some ingredients in the paint can damage your hair.

Hair Straighteners

Some things should not be done after coloring the hair. Especially avoid using heating tools like straighteners or curlers. Using them after coloring your hair will damage your hair.

Latest Videos