    How to maintain youthful appearance after 35: Essential do's and don'ts

    As we age, the signs of time become increasingly evident, particularly after the age of 35. While aging is a natural process that affects our appearance, health, and overall well-being, there are practices you can adopt to defy its effects and maintain a youthful glow.

    article_image1
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 4:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

    Understanding the effects of aging:

    Aging impacts not just our skin, but also our physical, mental, and sexual health. As we transition into our mid-thirties, the once-vibrant glow of our skin often begins to fade, leading to the development of wrinkles and fine lines. Gray hair and other visible signs of aging are common, especially among women who often seek various methods to combat these changes.

    article_image2

    The importance of comprehensive approach:

    Many women turn to oils, creams, and cosmetics in their fight against aging. However, achieving and maintaining a youthful appearance requires more than just topical treatments. Embracing certain habits and avoiding detrimental practices is crucial for graceful aging.

    article_image3

    Four essential habits for youthful skin:

    Regulate Blood Sugar Levels: Maintaining optimal blood sugar levels is vital for preserving a youthful appearance. High blood sugar can accelerate aging and increase insulin resistance, leading to a build-up of toxins. Reducing sugar intake after the age of 35 can significantly enhance your health and appearance.

    article_image4

    Prioritize gut health:

    An unhealthy gut can lead to premature aging. Proper digestion is essential for nutrient absorption, which becomes more challenging as we age. Neglecting gut health can negatively impact skin condition and accelerate the visible signs of aging.

    article_image5

    Stay hydrated:

    Dehydration can cause various health issues, including dull and dry skin, which can contribute to the appearance of aging. Ensuring adequate hydration helps maintain skin elasticity and reduces the risk of premature wrinkles.

    article_image6

    Incorporate fasting:

    Consider intermittent fasting for its health and anti-aging benefits. Fasting not only aids in weight management but also promotes detoxification, helping to eliminate toxins that can affect your appearance.

