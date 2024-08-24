Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to lose weight in a month: 5 ways to drop fat NOW

    Are you struggling to lose weight despite daily exercise? If so, follow these tips to see positive results within a month. 
     

    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 11:33 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

    Losing weight is not as easy as gaining it. It takes a lot of hard work. You need to exercise every day. You should only eat healthy food. You should not eat outside food at all. However, some people do not lose even an inch of weight despite doing all this. If such people follow some tips, they can lose weight very easily. Let's take a look at them.

    Warm water : Make it a habit to drink lukewarm water every day as soon as you wake up in the morning. This is because this water helps in burning more calories. This will easily melt the bad fats in the stomach. This will reduce your belly fat. You will also lose weight.

    Exercise : If you make it a habit to exercise every morning as soon as you wake up, you will get many benefits. Exercise will help you lose weight. The stomach also shrinks. Especially your body will be fit and healthy. For this, exercise for half an hour every day.

    Nutrients : If you want to lose weight, you should avoid eating outside food. Mainly you should eat only home cooked healthy food. That means eat foods that are high in protein. That means instead of bread, rice, eat more fruits and vegetables. These keep the stomach full for longer and help you lose weight.

     

    Stay hydrated : For our body to be healthy, you should definitely drink plenty of water every day. Water can also help you lose weight. Many people mistake thirst for hunger and eat. This increases your weight. So drink plenty of water every day.

     

    Good sleep : Sleep also helps you lose weight. So make sure you get 7 to 8 hours of sleep every day. Good sleep also helps in keeping you away from many diseases.

