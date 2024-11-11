How to cook perfect basmati rice at home with THESE tips?

Learn how to cook basmati rice to perfection with these easy tips. Achieve fluffy, separate grains every time by following a few simple steps for delicious, restaurant-style basmati rice at home.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 3:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

Basmati rice is a staple for special occasions and often used in biryani dishes. However, even with careful preparation, issues like undercooked or mushy rice can arise. This is often due to incorrect cooking methods, which can also affect the taste. Many struggle with cooking basmati rice, but following a few tips can help achieve restaurant-quality results.

article_image2

Soaking for 30 minutes is crucial for perfect basmati rice. Rinsing and immediately cooking the rice often leads to breakage. Soaking prevents this and ensures even cooking. Rinse the rice thoroughly two to three times and then soak for at least 30 minutes before cooking.

article_image3

Determining the correct water ratio is essential. For one cup of basmati rice, use 1.5 to 2 cups of water. Pre-soaking allows the rice to absorb some water, leading to faster cooking. Avoid adding excessive water initially; if needed, add hot water during cooking.

article_image4

Always boil the water separately before adding the rice. Bring the water to a rolling boil over high heat, then reduce the heat and add the soaked rice. Cover and cook. This method prevents the rice from becoming mushy.

article_image5

Allow the rice to rest after cooking. Turn off the heat and let the rice sit, covered, for 5-10 minutes. This crucial step separates the grains and prevents sticking, resulting in fluffy, restaurant-style basmati rice.

