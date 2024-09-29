Hidden side effects of wearing shoes without socks

Some people wear shoes without socks. But do you know how many skin problems can arise from this habit?

Wearing shoes without socks has become trendy these days. Not only boys but also girls are following this. Especially the youth have forgotten to wear socks. Although this is a trend these days, health experts say that it is not good for your health.

Wearing shoes without socks looks stylish. This is true but.. not safe. Yes, if you wear only shoes without socks like this, your health will be badly affected. Let's find out what happens due to this habit.

Fungal Infection If you wear shoes without socks for a long time, your feet will definitely sweat. This is a very common thing. However, socks help to absorb this sweat and keep your feet dry. But if you wear shoes without socks, the moisture in your feet will remain for a long time. This greatly increases the risk of fungus and bacteria. It puts you at risk for bacterial, fungal infections, and athlete's foot infections.

Blisters on the feet Socks act as a protective shield between our feet and shoes. However, if you walk or run for a long time wearing shoes without socks, you will definitely get blisters on your feet. Moreover, it causes you itching and discomfort. Apart from this, sometimes the shoes may feel tight if you wear only shoes without socks. This can injure your feet. Wearing socks with tight shoes reduces this problem to a great extent.

Foot skin infection Wearing shoes without socks for a long time increases moisture in the feet. Friction also occurs. This causes skin infections. If this infection increases, dangerous problems like cellulitis can occur. If it is not detected early, the situation becomes serious. So if you have any infection in your feet for many days, consult a doctor immediately.

Shoes

Bad smell Wearing shoes without socks increases the moisture in your feet. This increases the bacteria in the feet. Due to this, a foul smell often comes from your feet. Especially those who always wear leather shoes without socks have a bad smell. Due to this, you have to face a lot of trouble sometimes. To avoid these problems, avoid wearing shoes without socks. Along with this, make it a habit to wear socks after cleaning them daily.

Latest Videos