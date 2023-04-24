Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's your customised Indian diet plan to gain weight in healthy manner

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    Several people opt for unhealthy means to gain weight, thus resulting in serious illnesses. We have curated a diet that will not just add mass to your body but ensure that it is done to keep you fit and active, with the intake of the correct amount of proteins and nutrients. 

    Image: Getty

    We frequently fail to maintain a healthy weight because of our poor eating habits. Gaining weight and muscle mass is more accessible than cutting calories or trying to lose weight. Sadly, that is not the case. It necessitates both physical activity and a healthy diet. Let's discuss a healthy Indian diet for gaining weight.

    Image: Getty

    Breakfast: It is extremely important that you have a healthy and heavy breakfast as it is the most important meal of the day. To gain sufficient weight, you can opt for multigrain bread and butter, 3 to 4 boiled eggs, and fruit juice. You can also have alu parathas with curd and soaked grams.

    Image: Getty

    Mid-morning: Rest for around two hours after your breakfast, and then it is the perfect time to grab some light snacks and fruits. You can eat multigrain biscuits or even opt for fruits such as an apple or orange. You can also sip on some green tea if you love beverages.

    Image: Getty

    Lunch: You can take one bowl of crisp, mixed vegetables, whole-wheat chapattis or brown rice (150 g), chicken breast or fish (150 g), and whole-wheat pasta for lunch. Additionally, salad and green chutney can be considered. You can also have a bowl of fresh dahi (curd) and some cooked meat as well, in the form of stew. 

    Image: Getty

    Evening: You must maintain a gap of four hours before taking anything after lunch to ensure proper digestion. In the evening, you could either have a thick broth consisting of chicken, butter and veggies or opt for a simple cup of hot coffee and some biscuits are other options. A chicken sandwich is also a good option for an evening snack.

    Image: Getty

    Dinner: Keep your dinner light so that you can sleep well at night. Ideally, try to avoid consuming rice at night. One more thing to remember is that you shouldn't drink water while eating. Instead, sip water an hour after eating or 40 minutes before you eat anything. Do not consume anything sour at night as well.

