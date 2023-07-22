Here's your customised, handy birthday party itinerary

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hosting a birthday party can be a fun and memorable experience, but it requires some careful planning and consideration. Here are some things to keep in mind before hosting a birthday party.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    A birthday party is a special celebration held to commemorate the day a person was born. It is a joyful event where friends, family, and loved ones come together to celebrate the birthday person and make them feel special. Birthday parties are usually organized on or around the individual's birth date. Let's look at a few must-have things to arrange for before hosting the party.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Budget: Determine a budget for the party and plan your expenses accordingly. Consider costs for decorations, food, drinks, entertainment, and any other activities you have in mind.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Venue: Choose a suitable venue for the party, whether it's at your home, a restaurant, park, or any other location. Ensure the venue aligns with your theme and can comfortably accommodate all guests.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Date and Time: Pick a date and time that works well for the majority of your guests. Avoid major holidays or conflicting events that may reduce attendance.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Cake: Order or bake the birthday cake in advance. Consider any allergies or dietary preferences of the birthday person and guests.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Theme and Decorations: Decide on a birthday party theme and plan decorations accordingly. Themes can add excitement and coherence to the event.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Food and Drinks: Plan a menu that caters to the preferences and dietary restrictions of your guests. You can choose between a sit-down meal, buffet, or snacks and finger foods, depending on the type of party.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Entertainment and Activities: Plan fun and engaging activities to keep guests entertained throughout the party. It could be games, music, a dance floor, or any other activity related to the theme.

