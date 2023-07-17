Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are some food items you must avoid if you have PCOD

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

    If you have PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome), it's essential to pay attention to your diet to manage symptoms and improve your overall health. While there is no specific "one-size-fits-all" diet for PCOD, certain foods are generally recommended to be avoided or limited to help manage the condition. Here are some foods to consider avoiding:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Remember, it's crucial to work with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian who is familiar with PCOD and can provide personalized dietary recommendations based on your individual needs and health status. Lifestyle changes, including a healthy diet and regular exercise, can be powerful tools in managing PCOD and improving overall well-being.


     

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    High Glycemic Index (GI) Carbohydrates: Foods with a high GI can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, leading to increased insulin production, which can worsen PCOD symptoms. Examples include white bread, white rice, sugary snacks, and sugary beverages.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Processed Foods: Highly processed foods often contain unhealthy fats, excessive sugar, and artificial additives that can contribute to weight gain and inflammation, both of which can exacerbate PCOD symptoms.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Sugary Foods: Foods and beverages with added sugars should be minimized. High sugar intake can lead to insulin resistance, weight gain, and hormonal imbalances, all of which can worsen PCOD.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Saturated and Trans Fats: Avoid or limit foods high in saturated fats, such as fatty cuts of meat, full-fat dairy products, and fried foods. Trans fats, often found in processed snacks and baked goods, should be avoided altogether.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Dairy Products: Some women with PCOD may experience sensitivity to dairy products, which can worsen inflammation and hormonal imbalances. Consider reducing or eliminating dairy from your diet and see if it makes a difference in your symptoms.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    High-Fructose Corn Syrup: This sweetener is commonly found in many processed foods and beverages and should be avoided due to its negative impact on insulin and hormonal balance.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Caffeine and Alcohol: Both caffeine and alcohol can affect hormone levels and liver function, potentially worsening PCOD symptoms. Limiting or avoiding them can be beneficial.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Here are 7 health benefits of consuming raisins everyday ADC EIA

    Here are 7 health benefits of consuming raisins everyday

    5 reasons why eating Figs is beneficial on your Health vma eai

    5 reasons why eating Figs is beneficial on your Health

    5 incredible benefits of Shea Butter on your Skin vma eai

    5 incredible benefits of Shea Butter on your Skin

    5 simple ways to ensure your Hairs are nourished in Monsoons vma eai

    5 simple ways to ensure your Hairs are nourished in Monsoons

    Deep Hydration to Elasticity: 5 benefits of Cocoa Butter on your Skin vma eai

    Deep Hydration to Elasticity: 5 benefits of Cocoa Butter on your Skin

    Recent Stories

    US hands over 105 trafficked antiquities to India

    US hands over 105 trafficked antiquities to India (PHOTOS)

    football Arsenal surpass Manchester City as the most valuable squad in world football osf

    Arsenal surpass Manchester City as the most valuable squad in world football

    Here are 7 health benefits of consuming raisins everyday ADC EIA

    Here are 7 health benefits of consuming raisins everyday

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge, Rahul tell Congress leaders in Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday July 18 anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kharge, Rahul tell Congress leaders in Kerala to reach Bengaluru on Tuesday

    From New York to Tokyo: 7 best shopping destinations in the world ADC EIA

    From New York to Tokyo: 7 best shopping destinations in the world

    Recent Videos

    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon