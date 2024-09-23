Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heart-Healthy superfoods to prevent blockages and support cardiovascular wellness

    Urban lifestyles and poor eating habits increase the risk of heart diseases. This article explores 10 Indian superfoods that can help improve heart health.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    Heart Health

    Urban lifestyles, stressful jobs, and unhealthy eating habits pose significant challenges to our physical well-being. In recent times, the risk of heart disease has been on the rise. Notably, heart attacks, once prevalent among older adults, are now increasingly affecting younger individuals.

    article_image2

    Heart Health

    Cardiologists consistently emphasize the importance of engaging in daily physical activity to maintain a healthy heart. They recommend at least 30 minutes of exercise per day to support cardiovascular well-being. Maintaining heart health is crucial for overall well-being and longevity. A simple way to contribute to this is by incorporating heart-healthy foods that can help prevent heart blockages. Here are 10 Indian superfoods.

    article_image3

    Heart Health

    Beetroot is rich in nitrates, which help dilate blood vessels and improve blood flow. This can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease and blockages. Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. It also helps reduce inflammation in the arteries, contributing to better heart health. Pomegranate is loaded with polyphenols and antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and lower bad cholesterol. This helps prevent plaque buildup in the arteries. Leafy greens and vegetables are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and improve overall cardiovascular health.

    article_image4

    Heart Health

    Flaxseeds are an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid. They help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and improve artery health. Walnuts are high in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. They help reduce inflammation, lower bad cholesterol levels, improve overall heart function, and reduce the risk of blockages. Garlic is known for its ability to lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels. Its active compound, allicin, prevents plaque buildup in the arteries, promoting heart health.

    article_image5

    Heart Health

    Amla is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of artery plaque buildup. It supports overall cardiovascular health. Turmeric contains curcumin, which has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which are major contributors to heart disease and blockages.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024: Gujarati girl beats 51 finalists NTI

    Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024: Gujarati girl beats 51 finalists

    Boost Your Home's Vastu: Ideal dustbin locations you need to know NTI

    Boost Your Home’s Vastu: Ideal dustbin locations you need to know

    Check your daily horoscope: September 23, 2024 - Cancer may have difficult day, good day for Scorpio and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: September 23, 2024 - Cancer may have difficult day, good day for Scorpio and more

    Numerology Prediction for September 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Prone to Urinary Tract Infections? Discover easy prevention tips NTI

    Prone to Urinary Tract Infections? Discover easy prevention tips

    Recent Stories

    iPhone call recording feature available! Here's how Apple users can access it gcw

    iPhone call recording feature available! Here's how Apple users can access it

    Arkade Developers IPO: 50% listing gain in sight? Here's what GMP suggests AJR

    Arkade Developers IPO: 50% listing gain in sight? Here's what GMP suggests

    GOAT star Thalapathy Vijay's new TVK poster goes viral calling him 'political heir' RBA

    GOAT star Thalapathy Vijay's new TVK poster goes viral calling him 'political heir'

    Discover the surprising benefits of walking after meals RTM

    Discover the surprising benefits of walking after meals

    Remembering Silk Smitha on her death anniversary: Actress who captivated audiences and defied convention dmn

    Remembering Silk Smitha on her death anniversary: Actress who captivated audiences and defied convention

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon