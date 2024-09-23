Heart-Healthy superfoods to prevent blockages and support cardiovascular wellness

Urban lifestyles and poor eating habits increase the risk of heart diseases. This article explores 10 Indian superfoods that can help improve heart health.

Urban lifestyles, stressful jobs, and unhealthy eating habits pose significant challenges to our physical well-being. In recent times, the risk of heart disease has been on the rise. Notably, heart attacks, once prevalent among older adults, are now increasingly affecting younger individuals.

Cardiologists consistently emphasize the importance of engaging in daily physical activity to maintain a healthy heart. They recommend at least 30 minutes of exercise per day to support cardiovascular well-being. Maintaining heart health is crucial for overall well-being and longevity. A simple way to contribute to this is by incorporating heart-healthy foods that can help prevent heart blockages. Here are 10 Indian superfoods.

Beetroot is rich in nitrates, which help dilate blood vessels and improve blood flow. This can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease and blockages. Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. It also helps reduce inflammation in the arteries, contributing to better heart health. Pomegranate is loaded with polyphenols and antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and lower bad cholesterol. This helps prevent plaque buildup in the arteries. Leafy greens and vegetables are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, and improve overall cardiovascular health.

Flaxseeds are an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid. They help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol levels, and improve artery health. Walnuts are high in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. They help reduce inflammation, lower bad cholesterol levels, improve overall heart function, and reduce the risk of blockages. Garlic is known for its ability to lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels. Its active compound, allicin, prevents plaque buildup in the arteries, promoting heart health.

Amla is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of artery plaque buildup. It supports overall cardiovascular health. Turmeric contains curcumin, which has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which are major contributors to heart disease and blockages.

