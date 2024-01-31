Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heart health to Pain relief: 7 benefits of Rosemary

    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Rosemary, an aromatic herb with a rich culinary history, offers more than just flavor. Packed with antioxidants, it promotes brain health, reduces inflammation, aids digestion, and exhibits antimicrobial properties. This versatile herb's potential benefits extend to heart health and pain relief, making it a valuable addition to both the kitchen and holistic wellness practices

    article_image1

    Pixabay

    Rosemary, an aromatic herb with a rich culinary history, offers more than just flavor. Packed with antioxidants, it promotes brain health, reduces inflammation, aids digestion, and exhibits antimicrobial properties. This versatile herb's potential benefits extend to heart health and pain relief, making it a valuable addition to both the kitchen and holistic wellness practices

    article_image2

    Pixabay

    Antioxidant Properties: Rosemary contains compounds like rosmarinic acid and carnosic acid, which have antioxidant properties. Antioxidants help neutralize free radicals in the body, reducing oxidative stress and inflammation

    article_image3

    Pixabay

    Improved Memory and Concentration: Some studies suggest that the aroma of rosemary may have positive effects on cognitive function, including memory and concentration. Inhaling the scent of rosemary essential oil may potentially enhance mental alertness

    article_image4

    Pixabay

    Anti-Inflammatory Effects: The anti-inflammatory properties of rosemary may help reduce inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to various health issues, and incorporating anti-inflammatory herbs like rosemary into your diet may offer some protective effects

    article_image5

    Pixabay

    Digestive Health: Rosemary has traditionally been used to aid digestion. It may help stimulate the production of digestive enzymes, promoting better digestion and absorption of nutrients

    article_image6

    Pixabay

    Antimicrobial Properties: Rosemary has been found to have antimicrobial properties, which means it may help fight against certain bacteria and fungi. This can be beneficial for oral health and may contribute to the overall immune system support

    article_image7

    Pixabay

    Heart Health: Some studies suggest that rosemary may have cardiovascular benefits. It may help improve blood circulation, reduce blood pressure, and potentially lower cholesterol levels

    article_image8

    Pixabay

    Pain Relief: Rosemary may have analgesic properties, meaning it could potentially help alleviate pain. This can be beneficial for conditions such as headaches or muscle pain

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    7 last-minute tips to keep in mind for board exams RKK EAI

    7 last-minute tips to keep in mind for board exams

    Numerology Prediction for January 31, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 31, 2024: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for January 31, 2024: Be careful Taurus, good day for Aries & more AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 31, 2024: Be careful Taurus, good day for Aries & more

    Daily Horoscope for January 30 2024 Aries gemini leo libra cancer capricorn virgo scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 30, 2024: Good day for Taurus, Gemini; be cautious Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for January 30 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 30, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Fighter REVIEW by R Madhavan: Star calls Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie 'extraordinary' RBA

    Fighter REVIEW by R Madhavan: Star calls Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's movie 'extraordinary'

    Interim Budget 2024: 'India's GDP has grown above 7.5 per cent since last two quarters,' says President Murmu AJR

    Interim Budget 2024: 'India's GDP has grown above 7.5 per cent since last two quarters,' says President Murmu

    Column Ram Mandir and the great I.N.D.I.A. embarrassment

    Ram Mandir and the great I.N.D.I.A. embarrassment

    Kerala: ED issues lookout notice to nab accused in High Rich scam rkn

    Kerala: ED issues lookout notice to nab accused in High Rich scam

    Interim Budget 2024 Here is how budget presentations have evolved gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: Here's how budget presentations have evolved

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon