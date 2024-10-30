Heart Disease Risk: How much walking makes a difference for your health?

Walking for Heart Health: Our poor lifestyle is the reason for heart-related diseases. But a study has found that the risk of this disease can be reduced by walking for a while.

Walking for a Healthy Heart

The number of people affected by heart diseases is increasing rapidly in recent times. Especially, older people are at higher risk of heart disease. Therefore, experts advise older people to pay special attention to heart health.

According to the WHO report, about 20 million people die of heart disease every year. Unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, and harmful use of tobacco and alcohol are the biggest reasons behind this.

Walking and Heart Health

The good news is that most heart diseases can be prevented. Yes, one of the simple ways to reduce this risk is walking. A study has found that walking for a few minutes significantly reduces the risk of heart disease. So let's see in this post how long you should walk to prevent the risk of heart disease.

Duration of Walking for Heart Health

How long should you walk?

According to a study, walking for 21 minutes a day reduces the risk of heart disease by 30 percent. This is equivalent to walking for two and a half hours a week. It can also reduce weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol. It helps improve memory and reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

Read this also:  Incredible Benefits of Walking 30 Minutes a Day

How Walking Improves Heart Health

How does walking improve heart health?

According to the American Heart Association, walking is one of the best exercises for heart health. It not only increases energy but also improves cholesterol and blood pressure levels. In addition, research shows that walking reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes, some cancers, and maintains bone density. Experts also believe that walking reduces stress, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.

 

Other Ways to Reduce Heart Disease Risk

Other ways to reduce heart disease risk:

1. It is very important to eat plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables and limit processed foods. Foods high in saturated and trans fats are not good for heart health.

2. Maintaining a healthy weight is important for heart health.

3. Apart from this, avoiding smoking and alcohol is important for heart health.

