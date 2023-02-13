Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Valentine's Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    Valentine's Day 2023: Valentine's Day is observed on February 14 every year. Send the love of your life these best wishes, photographs, romantic messages, and greetings on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms to make them feel exceptional on this day.

    Getty Photos

    Valentine's Day 2023: February 14 is Valentine's Day. People commemorate this event with their partners or crushes by showering them with special signs of love, huge surprises, handcrafted presents, and other kind gestures. Sending them emotional texts or romantic greetings is one option. Furthermore, Valentine's Day is a love festival; it is vital to convey your love and thanks to that particular someone with meaningful words.
     

    Getty Photos

    Happy Valentines Day 2023: Messages

    Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special person in my life.

    I love you more than pizza.

    Here's to being my emergency contact someday.

    You're my everything. Happy Valentine's Day!

    Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peel-ing.

    Happy Valentine's Day, handsome.

    You're the only person I send heart-eye emojis to.

    Valentine, you take my breath away every single day.

    It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment.

    The more time we spend together, the more we fall in love. Happy Valentine's Day!

    To my valentine—I never knew what love was until I met you.

    Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful woman I know.

    I love you, and I love us.

    You take my breath away. Always.

    Every love song is about you. Happy Valentine's Day!

    Happy Valentine's Day to the most important woman in my life.

    I never liked Valentine's Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about.

    Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and adventure into my life. I love you.

    You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Happy Valentine's Day!

    I'm so lucky to be in love with my best friend.

    Through all the seasons, through all of time... I love you. Happy Valentine's Day.

    Getty Photos

    Happy Valentines Day 2023: Wishes

    When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day!

    To my hubby on this Valentine's Day, I'm yours forever.

    To another Valentine's Day spent with the love of my life and many more.

    I love you more than you'll ever know. Happy Valentine's Day!

    I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams.

    You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine's Day, my love!

    You are my best friend, my partner, and my soulmate. I love you.

    Thanks for being you and for being mine.

    What would I do without you by my side? Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life.

    To the most amazing woman who I am lucky enough to call my wife, Happy Valentine's Day.

    Every day I wake up next to you feels like Valentine's Day.

     

    Getty Photos

    Happy Valentines Day 2023: Quotes
    "Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get, only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything." – Katharine Hepburn
    "You don't love someone because they're perfect. You love them in spite of the fact that they're not." – Jodi Picoult
    "'Tis better to have lost and loved than never to have loved at all." – Ernest Hemingway
    "When you're lucky enough to meet your one person, then life takes a turn for the best. It can't get better than that." – John Krasinski
     

    Getty Photos

    "In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you." —Virginia Woolf
    "Love is friendship that has caught on fire." —Ann Landers
    In the words of Walt Whitman, "We were together. I forget the rest.” Happy Valentine’s Day, my love. I am so glad you are mine.
    "Loving is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction." —Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

     

    "Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind. And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind." – William Shakespeare
    "Valentine's Day is just another day to truly love like there is no tomorrow." – Roy A. Ngansop
    "When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too." – Paulo Coelho

    "Romance is the glamor which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze." – Elinor Glyn
    "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and the doesn't hurt." – Charles M. Schulz
    "Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will." – Elaine Davis
    "Take my hand, take my whole life too, but I can't help falling in love with you." – Elvis Presley
     

    "Everything is clearer when you're in love." – John Lennon
    "Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet." – Katharine Lee Bates
    "When you love someone, you love the whole person as he or she is, and not as you would like them to be." – Leo Tolstoy

    Getty Photos

    Who Was St. Valentine’s?
    According to another tale about St. Valentine, he was imprisoned for assisting Christians in escaping from the brutal Roman jails. He is also reported to have had feelings for the jailer's daughter.

    Despite the absence of hard proof, St. Valentine is universally regarded as a sign of love and devotion. This symbolism has persisted over the decades. Valentine's Day is now observed worldwide as a day to show one's love and affection. Regardless matter whatever narrative people accept, St. Valentine is a symbol of the power of love.

    Getty Photos

    Another tale about St. Valentine is that he was imprisoned for assisting Christians in escaping from the harsh Roman jails. He is also claimed to have a crush on the jailer's daughter.

    Regardless of the absence of substantial evidence, St. Valentine has long been seen as a sign of love and devotion. This symbolism linked with him has persisted over the decades. Valentine's Day is now observed worldwide as a day to show love and devotion. Whatever legend individuals believe, St. Valentine represents the power of love.

    Getty Photos

    Why is Valentine's Day observed on February 14th?
    Valentine's Day is observed on February 14 to express love and devotion to those we care about. This holiday's origins are shrouded in mystery and intrigue. According to several accounts, it synthesises old Roman and Christian traditions. Lupercalia was a holiday celebrated in ancient Rome from February 13 to 15. This was a celebration of fecundity and love. Later, in 496 AD, Pope Gelasius I declared this to be the feast of Saint Valentine. This was an attempt to substitute a Christian festival for the pagan one.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Valentines Day 2023 Gurugram man offers boyfriend on rent services for best date of your life gcw

    Valentine's Day 2023: Gurugram man offers 'boyfriend on rent' services for 'best date of your life'

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from February 13 to February 19 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from February 13 to February 19

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from February 13 to February 19 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from February 13 to February 19, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for February 13 to February 19 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for February 13 to February 19, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for February 13 2023 Sagittarius Scorpio Cancer Leo Aries Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 13, 2023: Be careful Sagittarius, Scorpio; good day for Aries

    Recent Stories

    Aero India 2023: HAL is developing an Indian Multi Role Helicopter

    Aero India 2023: HAL is developing an Indian Multi Role Helicopter

    WPL Auction: 'Namaskara Bengaluru', says Smriti Mandhana after RCB ropes in India's star for Rs 3.40 crore snt

    WPL Auction: 'Namaskara Bengaluru', says Smriti Mandhana after RCB ropes in India's star for Rs 3.40 crore

    Aero India 2023: Meet HLFT-42, the aircraft that will train pilots for 5th generation fighter jets

    Aero India 2023: Meet HLFT-42, the aircraft that will train pilots for 5th generation fighter jets

    Anonymous Pakistani donates USD 30 million to earthquake hit Turkey Syria netizens fume gcw

    Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 mn to earthquake-hit Turkey, Syria; netizens fume

    They are living in fool's paradise': IUML leader slams trans-man's pregnancy AJR

    'They are living in fool's paradise': IUML leader slams trans-man's pregnancy

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon