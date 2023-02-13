Happy Valentine's Day 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook/WhatsApp status and quotes to share

Valentine's Day 2023: Valentine's Day is observed on February 14 every year. Send the love of your life these best wishes, photographs, romantic messages, and greetings on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms to make them feel exceptional on this day.

Valentine's Day 2023: February 14 is Valentine's Day. People commemorate this event with their partners or crushes by showering them with special signs of love, huge surprises, handcrafted presents, and other kind gestures. Sending them emotional texts or romantic greetings is one option. Furthermore, Valentine's Day is a love festival; it is vital to convey your love and thanks to that particular someone with meaningful words.



Happy Valentines Day 2023: Messages Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special person in my life. I love you more than pizza. Here's to being my emergency contact someday. You're my everything. Happy Valentine's Day! Are you a banana? Because I find you a-peel-ing. Happy Valentine's Day, handsome. You're the only person I send heart-eye emojis to. Valentine, you take my breath away every single day. It’s just one day in the year, but you should know that I love you every day and every moment. The more time we spend together, the more we fall in love. Happy Valentine's Day! To my valentine—I never knew what love was until I met you. Happy Valentine’s Day to the most beautiful woman I know. I love you, and I love us. You take my breath away. Always. Every love song is about you. Happy Valentine's Day! Happy Valentine's Day to the most important woman in my life. I never liked Valentine's Day, and then I met you and I understood what it was all about. Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and adventure into my life. I love you. You still make me laugh. You still give me butterflies. And I'm still falling for you every single day. Happy Valentine's Day! I'm so lucky to be in love with my best friend. Through all the seasons, through all of time... I love you. Happy Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentines Day 2023: Wishes When we met, I knew I wanted to spend every single Valentine's Day with you. You're my rock and I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Valentine's Day! To my hubby on this Valentine's Day, I'm yours forever. To another Valentine's Day spent with the love of my life and many more. I love you more than you'll ever know. Happy Valentine's Day! I would choose you again and again. Happy Valentine's Day to the woman of my dreams. You're the reason I am who I am today. Thank you for everything you do for our family. Happy Valentine's Day, my love! You are my best friend, my partner, and my soulmate. I love you. Thanks for being you and for being mine. What would I do without you by my side? Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life. To the most amazing woman who I am lucky enough to call my wife, Happy Valentine's Day. Every day I wake up next to you feels like Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentines Day 2023: Quotes

"Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get, only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything." – Katharine Hepburn

"You don't love someone because they're perfect. You love them in spite of the fact that they're not." – Jodi Picoult

"'Tis better to have lost and loved than never to have loved at all." – Ernest Hemingway

"When you're lucky enough to meet your one person, then life takes a turn for the best. It can't get better than that." – John Krasinski



"In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking about you." —Virginia Woolf

"Love is friendship that has caught on fire." —Ann Landers

In the words of Walt Whitman, "We were together. I forget the rest.” Happy Valentine’s Day, my love. I am so glad you are mine.

"Loving is not just looking at each other, it’s looking in the same direction." —Antoine de Saint-Exupéry





"Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind. And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind." – William Shakespeare

"Valentine's Day is just another day to truly love like there is no tomorrow." – Roy A. Ngansop

"When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too." – Paulo Coelho

"Romance is the glamor which turns the dust of everyday life into a golden haze." – Elinor Glyn

"All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and the doesn't hurt." – Charles M. Schulz

"Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will." – Elaine Davis

"Take my hand, take my whole life too, but I can't help falling in love with you." – Elvis Presley



"Everything is clearer when you're in love." – John Lennon

"Love planted a rose, and the world turned sweet." – Katharine Lee Bates

"When you love someone, you love the whole person as he or she is, and not as you would like them to be." – Leo Tolstoy

Who Was St. Valentine’s?

According to another tale about St. Valentine, he was imprisoned for assisting Christians in escaping from the brutal Roman jails. He is also reported to have had feelings for the jailer's daughter. Despite the absence of hard proof, St. Valentine is universally regarded as a sign of love and devotion. This symbolism has persisted over the decades. Valentine's Day is now observed worldwide as a day to show one's love and affection. Regardless matter whatever narrative people accept, St. Valentine is a symbol of the power of love.

