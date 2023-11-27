Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023 wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook messages and status to share on Gurpurab

    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Check out wishes, images, quotes, greetings, messages, and Facebook status to share with your loved ones to wish them on Gurpurab. Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 27. 

    Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti:  Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab or Prakash Parv, is a joyful and sacred festival celebrated by Sikhs around the world to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. 

     

    The holy holiday of Guru Nanak Jayanti, popularly known as Gurpurab, is almost approaching. Guru Nanak Jayanti will be observed on Monday, November 27, 2023. This year marks the 554th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth. According to the Hindu calendar, he was born on the fifteenth lunar day of the month of Kartik. 
     

    According to the Gregorian calendar, it generally occurs around October or November. If you are commemorating the holy day, we have compiled a list of best wishes that you may post on social media with your loved ones. Scroll through to see them.
     

    Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Wishes
    On this auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, may the divine teachings of the Guru Granth Sahib inspire you to meditate on Nām Japō and lead a life of Kirat Karni. Happy Gurupurab.

    Wishing you a joyous Guru Nanak Jayanti filled with the spirit of Guru Panth. May the teachings of the Gurus guide you on the path of righteousness and selfless service. Happy Gurupurab.

    May the principles of Gurmat guide your actions and bring peace and harmony into your life. Happy Gurupurab.

    May the principles of equality, justice and selfless service preached by Guru Nanak Dev Ji be your guiding lights. Happy Gurupurab.

    May Guru Nanak Dev Ji encourage you to achieve all your dreams, bless you with peace and shower you with eternal happiness and joy. Happy Gurpurab!

    I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the commemoration of Sikhism. Happy Gurpurab.

    Quotes by Guru Nanak Dev
    "Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over the other shore" - Guru Nanak Dev Ji

    “Even kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God.”
    “He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God.”
    “There is but one God. True is His Name, creative His personality and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru's grace, he is obtained.”
    “Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die.”
    “Speak only that which will bring you honour.”

    Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Messages and Greetings
    On this sacred Guru Nanak Jayanti, let the divine teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to walk the path of righteousness and compassion. Happy Gurupurab

    May the light of Guru Nanak’s wisdom shine brightly in your life, guiding you towards peace, happiness and prosperity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti

    As we celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, let us embrace the spirit of truth and unity. May the teachings of Guru Nanak resonate in our hearts and lead us to a life filled with virtue. Happy Gurupurab

    Warmest wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti! May the divine blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji be with you, illuminating your life with love, kindness and spiritual fulfilment.

    On this auspicious occasion, let’s reflect on the profound teachings of Guru Nanak and strive to incorporate them into our lives. Wishing you a meaningful and joy-filled Guru Nanak Jayanti

    Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: WhatsApp/Facebook messages and status 
    Always remember that Guru Nanak Dev Ji lives in our hearts. Do live in the bliss of Guruji's care. Happy Gurpurab!

    May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birthday enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

    Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

    Ik Onkar, Satnam! Wishing you a Guru Nanak Jayanti filled with the divine melody. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

    Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings are a blessing and healing aid to everybody's life. May you use those teachings in every step of your life. Happy Gurpurab!

    Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.
     

