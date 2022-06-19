Happy Father’s Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp messages and status

Here are some lovely greetings, wishes, photographs, and quotations that you may use to celebrate this important day.



The third Sunday in June is designated as Father's Day. The purpose of the holiday is to give our dads a little extra recognition. The day honouring dads recognises their contribution, priceless love, and constant support. A father is as committed to and supportive of a child's growth as a mother is.



But unlike our moms, we don't often express our emotions to our fathers. There are many things you may do to make the day special, from bringing him to a movie to organising a spa treatment for him. Additionally, prepare some touching and profound statements and messages that you may share with your father to make the occasion even more memorable.



FATHER’S DAY: QUOTES

“It’s not flesh and blood but the heart which makes us fathers and son/daughter”.— Unknown

“It is a wise father that knows his child.” — William Shakespeare

“A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you.” — Dimitri the Stoneheart

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” —George Herbert

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” —Tim Russert

FATHER’S DAY: Facebook status

1. I have always seen you working hard and selflessly for us. You have always inspired me to be like you. Happy Father’s Day Dad! 2. I know I never say it, but I always admire you and the sacrifices you make for me and mom. I really don’t know how you do it, dad. Thank you for everything. Happy Father’s Day Dad! 3. Happy Father’s Day! I might be taller than you now but I still look up to you. Love you Dad! 4. I hope you know I’m grateful,

And my heart is truly glad,

That, today and every single day,

I have you as my Dad.

Happy Father’s Day! 5. Happy Father’s Day Dad, I know you always have my back and that is the reason why I’m never afraid of anything. Thank you for all of that.

Father’s Day: Whatsapp messages