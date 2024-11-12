Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka
Explore the 7 wonders of Karnataka, including Hampi, Mysuru Palace, and other must-see destinations
Karnataka
Karnataka, a vibrant South Indian state, boasts rich cultural heritage, stunning architecture, and breathtaking landscapes. It offers an unforgettable journey
The Hirebenakal Dolmens in Koppal
The Hirebenakal Dolmens in Koppal, Karnataka, showcase the region's rich archaeological past. These prehistoric tomb-like structures offer a glimpse into ancient lives
Hampi
Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Karnataka, is a historical marvel. Explore stunning temples, palaces, and markets of the Vijayanagara Empire
Bijapur
Gol Gumbaz in Bijapur, Karnataka, is an architectural marvel, boasting the world's second-largest dome. This 17th-century structure is part of Sultan Muhammad Adil Shah's tomb
Shravanabelagola
Shravanabelagola, Karnataka, is a renowned Jain pilgrimage site, home to the 57-foot Gommateshwara statue of Bahubali, carved from a single granite block
Mysore
Mysuru Palace, a breathtaking landmark in Karnataka, showcases stunning architecture and rich history. Witness the grandeur of the Wadiyar dynasty's home
Jog Falls
Jog Falls, Karnataka, is one of the world's most famous waterfalls. Witness the spectacular 830-foot plunge, especially magnificent during monsoon season
Netrani Island
Netrani Island, or Pigeon Island, off Karnataka's coast, is a heart-shaped haven for scuba diving. Explore the vibrant marine life in the clear blue waters