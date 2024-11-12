Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka

Explore the 7 wonders of Karnataka, including Hampi, Mysuru Palace, and other must-see destinations

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

Karnataka

Karnataka, a vibrant South Indian state, boasts rich cultural heritage, stunning architecture, and breathtaking landscapes. It offers an unforgettable journey

article_image2

The Hirebenakal Dolmens in Koppal

The Hirebenakal Dolmens in Koppal, Karnataka, showcase the region's rich archaeological past. These prehistoric tomb-like structures offer a glimpse into ancient lives

article_image3

Hampi

Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Karnataka, is a historical marvel. Explore stunning temples, palaces, and markets of the Vijayanagara Empire

article_image4

Bijapur

Gol Gumbaz in Bijapur, Karnataka, is an architectural marvel, boasting the world's second-largest dome. This 17th-century structure is part of Sultan Muhammad Adil Shah's tomb

article_image5

Shravanabelagola

Shravanabelagola, Karnataka, is a renowned Jain pilgrimage site, home to the 57-foot Gommateshwara statue of Bahubali, carved from a single granite block

article_image6

Mysore

Mysuru Palace, a breathtaking landmark in Karnataka, showcases stunning architecture and rich history. Witness the grandeur of the Wadiyar dynasty's home

article_image7

Jog Falls

Jog Falls, Karnataka, is one of the world's most famous waterfalls. Witness the spectacular 830-foot plunge, especially magnificent during monsoon season

article_image8

Netrani Island

Netrani Island, or Pigeon Island, off Karnataka's coast, is a heart-shaped haven for scuba diving. Explore the vibrant marine life in the clear blue waters

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness RBA

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness

Is pouring milk on a money plant good for Vastu? Here's the truth NTI

Is pouring milk on a money plant good for Vastu? Here's the truth

Do you know Lord Vishnu wakes up after cosmic sleep on Dev Uthani Ekadashi anr

Do you know Lord Vishnu wakes up after cosmic sleep on Dev Uthani Ekadashi?

Numerology Predictions for November 12, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 12, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Recent Stories

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score dmn

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases dmn

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed? gcw

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed?

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Pakistani Instagram influencer's net worth, other details gcw

Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Instagram influencer's net worth, other details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon