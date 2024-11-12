Hampi to Mysore: 7 stunning tourist spots to visit in Karnataka

Explore the 7 wonders of Karnataka, including Hampi, Mysuru Palace, and other must-see destinations

Karnataka

Karnataka, a vibrant South Indian state, boasts rich cultural heritage, stunning architecture, and breathtaking landscapes. It offers an unforgettable journey

The Hirebenakal Dolmens in Koppal

The Hirebenakal Dolmens in Koppal, Karnataka, showcase the region's rich archaeological past. These prehistoric tomb-like structures offer a glimpse into ancient lives

Hampi

Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Karnataka, is a historical marvel. Explore stunning temples, palaces, and markets of the Vijayanagara Empire

Bijapur

Gol Gumbaz in Bijapur, Karnataka, is an architectural marvel, boasting the world's second-largest dome. This 17th-century structure is part of Sultan Muhammad Adil Shah's tomb

Shravanabelagola

Shravanabelagola, Karnataka, is a renowned Jain pilgrimage site, home to the 57-foot Gommateshwara statue of Bahubali, carved from a single granite block

Mysore

Mysuru Palace, a breathtaking landmark in Karnataka, showcases stunning architecture and rich history. Witness the grandeur of the Wadiyar dynasty's home

Jog Falls

Jog Falls, Karnataka, is one of the world's most famous waterfalls. Witness the spectacular 830-foot plunge, especially magnificent during monsoon season

Netrani Island

Netrani Island, or Pigeon Island, off Karnataka's coast, is a heart-shaped haven for scuba diving. Explore the vibrant marine life in the clear blue waters

