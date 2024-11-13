Goa Unseen: Hidden gems and offbeat spots you need to visit

Explore Goa beyond the usual tourist spots with our offbeat travel guide. Discover hidden beaches, go dolphin watching, enjoy cycling tours, and experience the unique beauty of Goa.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

As the pleasant chill of November sets in, Goa starts to attract tourists. If you're planning a trip to Goa this season, consider exploring beyond the typical tourist traps. We'll introduce you to five offbeat destinations known for their beauty and tranquility. These places offer a respite from the crowds and a chance to experience a different side of Goa. Be sure to include these destinations in your itinerary along with the famous pubs.

article_image2

1) Chora Beach, Goa
North Goa, known for its party culture, also offers less crowded places. Visit the serene Chora Beach with its white sand and blue sea. During winter, the nearby bird sanctuary attracts numerous migratory birds, a rare sight. Reaching this beach requires a short trek. Chora also has hilltops offering panoramic ocean views.

2) Cycling Tour in Goa
Goa is India's smallest state, but it's not that small. To truly appreciate Goa's beauty, go cycling. Explore places like the Velsao-Dando Bridge and the Three Kings Chapel.
 

article_image3

3) Spice Plantation in Ponda
You no longer need to travel to Kerala or Tamil Nadu to see spice plantations. Goa has its own. In Ponda, you'll find coffee, papaya, and various banana species. It's a short trip outside the city. Don't forget to savor Goa's street food along the way.

4) Devil's Finger Beach
Near Sinquerim Beach, this hidden gem is a cave formed by red rocks resembling a finger. The ocean waves enhance its beauty. You can visit during specific time frames.

article_image4

5) Goa's First Vinyl Bar
Inspired by Japan's listening bar culture, a unique bar has opened in an old Portuguese building near Panjim. 'For the Record' offers music and unique cocktails with Indian flavors like feni, beetroot, amaranth, and ginger.

6) Dolphin Watching in Goa
Everyone dreams of seeing dolphins swimming in the ocean. Goa is the perfect destination. Several travel companies, including Terra Conscious, offer mangrove-estuary trips. You can watch dolphins and even go fishing with local fishermen.

