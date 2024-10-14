Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ghee for Hair: Discover its benefits and effective home remedies today

    Discussions about hair are ongoing, with hair fall and premature graying being common concerns. Here's a solution to these problems.

     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 10:56 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    Create a ghee and castor oil pack. Mix equal amounts in a bowl. Using this pack can alleviate various hair issues.

    article_image2

    1. For hair care and to eliminate hair problems, follow home remedies using everyday products like ghee for quick relief.

    2. Many lose hair shine due to pollution. Use a homemade pack: 1 tbsp ghee + 1 tbsp coconut oil. Apply to hair and rinse after a while.

    3. To combat premature graying, gently heat a small amount of ghee and massage it into your hair weekly for nourishing and strengthening benefits.
     

    article_image3

    4. To reduce hair fall, massage a mixture of 1 tablespoon of ghee and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil into your hair weekly.

    5. Ghee helps soften hair and retain moisture due to its rich fatty acids. Applying it regularly nourishes the hair, leaving it smooth, hydrated, and more manageable over time.

    6. Make a hair pack with ghee and amla juice. Blend amla pieces for juice, mix with ghee, and apply to hair for benefits.
     

    article_image4

    7. Create a hair pack with ghee and onion juice. Blend onion pieces for juice, mix with ghee, and apply for benefits.

    8. Combine ghee, almond oil, and lemon juice for a hair pack. Mix in a bowl and use weekly to address hair problems.

    9. Create a hair pack by mixing ghee and olive oil in a bowl. Apply this mixture weekly to help relieve various hair problems and promote healthier, shinier hair.

