Get rid of Dandruff with Appler Cider Vinegar

    Many people suffer from dandruff, a common scalp condition. Expensive shampoos often provide temporary relief, only for the problem to return. If you're facing this issue, there's a simple remedy using apple cider vinegar that can effectively eliminate dandruff.

    First Published Sep 13, 2024, 5:14 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 13, 2024, 5:14 PM IST

    Hair loss and dandruff are common problems. Expensive shampoos may not provide a permanent solution. This article offers a simple remedy for dandruff using apple cider vinegar.

    Apple cider vinegar, known for weight loss, can also eliminate dandruff. This article explains how to apply it to your scalp for effective results.

    Mix apple cider vinegar with water, dip cotton balls in the solution, and apply to your scalp. Leave it for 30 minutes, then wash and shampoo your hair. Repeat thrice a week for two weeks to see a significant reduction in dandruff.

