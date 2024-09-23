Fridge storage hacks: Tips to keep fruits and veggies fresh for longer period

Keep your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer with these simple fridge storage tips. Learn how to store produce properly and prevent spoilage.

Fridge storage tips

Gone are the days when only the wealthy had refrigerators; today, it's hard to find a home without one. In fact, the refrigerator has become an essential commodity. We use the fridge to store fruits, vegetables, and leftovers. But many of us don't know where to keep fruits and veggies in the fridge and as a result, they get spoiled. So, to keep fruits and vegetables fresh in the fridge, it is very important to know about them before using the fridge. Let's take a closer look at this in this post.

Tips to keep vegetables and fruits fresh in the fridge: If you have a refrigerator in your home, first of all, you need to maintain it carefully according to the respective season. Also, if too much ice builds up in the freezer, press the button in the middle of the fridge. This will prevent ice build-up and prevent the freezer door from breaking. Similarly, do not use plastic bags when storing vegetables and fruits in the fridge. This will make them rot quickly. Instead, wrap vegetables and fruits separately in a cotton bag or a thin cotton cloth and store them separately. Because cotton absorbs moisture and this will keep them fresh.

Try keeping green chilies, coriander leaves, and curry leaves in a cotton bag after removing the stalks, they will stay fresh for a long time. The aroma also remains the same. If there is soil in the ginger, wash it well in water and keep it open. If you keep the coconut in the fridge as it is, it will get spoiled. So, grate the coconut, put it in a bowl and close it. This can be used even in case of emergency while cooking. Instead of keeping dairy products like cheese, butter, etc. directly in the fridge, wrap them in aluminum foil, put them in a bowl and use them. Do not keep the idli dosa batter open when keeping it in the fridge. Put it in a proper container and close it tightly. Make it a habit to cover leftover food in the fridge. Most importantly, use it the very next day.

If you keep fruits in the fridge, they will spoil quickly if you keep them closed. So, keep it as it is for ventilation. Or you can keep it in a container with holes. When keeping any flower like jasmine in the fridge, do not keep it as it is, but keep it in a cover or in an airtight container. Otherwise, the smell from it will permeate all the food items in the bridge. Do not keep silverware in the fridge and avoid stacking plastic containers. Do not buy unnecessary items and keep them in the fridge because there is more space in the fridge. If you have a fridge, there should be enough space around it, especially in well-ventilated areas.

Important Note : Clean your fridge once a week. Only then your bridge will be in good condition for a long time without getting damaged. Also, if there are any unnecessary or long-lasting items in it, throw them away. Similarly, drain the water in the container at the back of the fridge frequently and keep it clean. Otherwise mosquitoes will use it as a breeding ground and this poses a risk of spreading diseases. If you put a lemon in a box and keep it in the corner of the fridge, your fridge will always smell good.

