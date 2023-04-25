Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Follow this diet plan to curb your hair loss problem instantly

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Stress, hormone imbalances, scalding showers, and regular heat therapy are some causes of hair loss, but our nutrition is the main offender. To preserve your lovely gorgeous curls or dense straight cascades this season, improve your diet. 
     

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Nutritional deficiencies often lead to hair loss, which can be prevented by including the right foods in your diet. In this way, nuts and seeds are dependable superfoods. Nutritionists claim that a diet deficient in minerals, particularly iron, zinc, Omega-3 fatty acids, etc., might cause hair loss. Although there are additional causes of hair loss, such as stress, hormonal imbalances, extra hot showers, and regular heat treatment, diet is primarily to blame for hair fall. Add these items to your diet reduce hairfall effectively:

    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Fish: Because it contains many healthy omega-3 fatty acids, fish is the best source of protein for a diet that prevents hair loss. You can choose to consume salmon or mackerel, depending on your preferences.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Walnut: In addition to being a tasty and healthy snack, walnuts are a natural treatment for improving hair health. These nuts are a rich source of fatty acids and antioxidants, which can strengthen and awaken latent hair follicles to produce thicker, more robust hair growth.


     

    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Berries: They include beneficial nutrients and minerals that may encourage hair growth. Vitamin C, which has strong antioxidant properties, is included in this. Antioxidants can help protect hair follicles from damage from the potentially harmful chemicals known as free radicals.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Flax seeds: Flax seeds are a nutrient powerhouse, especially rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, which can improve scalp blood circulation and reduce hair follicle inflammation.

     

     

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Almonds: Almonds are a good source of magnesium, which can assist in improving hair growth and shield it from dandruff and damage.

     

     

    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Chia seeds: Rich in nutrients, chia seeds encourage more potent hair growth and prevent hair thinning. Zinc and copper, two vital minerals that work together to nourish and maintain the health of your hair, are abundant in these tiny seeds. These seeds also have anti-inflammatory qualities that may aid in the battle against follicular inflammation.

     

     

    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Spinach: Iron is yet another nutrient which is essential for the development of robust and healthy hair. Iron helps red blood cells transport oxygen throughout the body to support metabolism, which promotes tissue growth and repair. She also advises introducing dairy products and foods high in collagen in our diets to treat hair issues.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Know how to buy red, juicy, sweet watermelon without slicing it RBA

    Know how to buy red, juicy, sweet watermelon without slicing it

    Daily Horoscope for April 25 2023 Aries Taurus Cancer Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 25, 2023: Good day for Aries; be careful Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for April 25 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 25, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Here are 5 tips to improve and develop your child's attention span ADC

    Here are 5 tips to improve and develop your child's attention span

    CPR demo in Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB Vs RR clash (WATCH)

    CPR demo in Chinnaswamy stadium before RCB Vs RR clash (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Know how to buy red, juicy, sweet watermelon without slicing it RBA

    Know how to buy red, juicy, sweet watermelon without slicing it

    Daily Horoscope for April 25 2023 Aries Taurus Cancer Virgo Leo Libra Scorpio Capricorn Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 25, 2023: Good day for Aries; be careful Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for April 25 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 25, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, SRH vs DC: Delhi Capitals make it two in a row; tame SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 runs-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals make it two in a row; tame SunRisers Hyderabad by 7 runs

    Shoaib Malik opens up on divorce rumours with wife Sania Mirza, here's what he had to say ADC

    Shoaib Malik opens up on divorce rumours with wife Sania Mirza, here's what he had to say

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon