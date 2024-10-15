Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Five key behaviors parents should avoid displaying in front of their kids

    Children learn many things by observing their parents. However, in an attempt to give their children a good future, parents often make mistakes. But do you know how these mistakes can affect your child's future?

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 12:32 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

    Every parent works hard for their children. They will do anything to give them a good future. However, with the intention of raising children well, many parents unknowingly make some mistakes.

    But parents don't realize that these mistakes will have a bad impact on children's future. Every parent doesn't care about what to do and what not to do in front of their children. So if you want to give your children a good future.. let's find out what mistakes you should not make in front of them.

    article_image2

    Parenting Tips

    Don't disrespect elders

    Many children do not respect elders at all. They talk as they please. But if you don't want your children to be like this, you should also respect elders in front of your children. Also talk to them politely. Also, talk to the younger ones with love and affection. Only then will your children understand the importance of relationships and feelings. Seeing you, they will become like that too.

    Listen carefully

    Many parents do not listen to what their children say. Even if they say it.. Parents continue to do their work without even listening. But you shouldn't behave like this at all. Listen carefully to whatever the children say. Also give them a chance to speak. After they finish talking, tell them what you want to say. Don't dismiss what children say as silly.

    article_image3

    Don't use such words

    As soon as children make a mistake, parents shout at them and scold them. Especially they scold them with many words like crazy, stupid. But it is not good to curse like this. Because it damages your child's mental health. If you repeatedly scold like this, he thinks it is true. This makes them underestimate themselves. This affects your child's growth. So stop scolding your children like this.

    Don't over control

    Some parents over control their children. But this reduces their self-confidence. Also, they cannot make any decisions on their own. So as parents, if your children want to do something new, let them do it. If you feel that what they are doing is wrong, tell them later. But don't stop in the middle.

    article_image4

    Change yourself first

    Many parents tell their children not to look at the phone, not to speak ill of others, not to eat unhealthy foods, and many other good things. But they don't. They spend hours looking at the phone in front of the children.

    If you don't want your children to look at the phone, stop looking at the phone in front of them. Also, if you don't want your children to eat healthy food, stop eating it first.

    article_image5

    Parenting

    So, whatever you want from your children, whatever you expect, do it yourself first. Because parents are role models for children. Remember that children learn good or bad from their parents.

