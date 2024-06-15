Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Father's Day 2024: 7 innovative tech gifts for your tech-savvy dad

    Discover the top 7 tech gifts for Father's Day. From smartwatches to fitness tracker, find the perfect gadget to make your dad's day special and memorable.

     

    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

    Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to show your appreciation for the special man in your life. If your dad is a tech enthusiast, there are plenty of gadgets and gizmos that can make his day. Here are ten tech gifts that are sure to impress and delight your father on Father's Day.

    1. Smartwatch

    A smartwatch is a fantastic gift for dads who like to stay connected and track their fitness goals. Brands like Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit offer stylish and functional smartwatches with features like heart rate monitoring, GPS, and notifications for calls and messages.

    Wireless Earbuds

    For dads who love music, podcasts, or simply need a hands-free solution for calls, wireless earbuds are a perfect choice. Options like the Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds, or Sony WF-1000XM4 provide excellent sound quality and comfort.

    3. Smart Home Speaker

    Smart home speakers like the Amazon Echo or Google Nest Hub can be a great addition to your dad's home. These devices can play music, control smart home gadgets, provide news updates, and answer questions using voice commands.

    4. Fitness Tracker

    If your dad is health-conscious or looking to get in shape, a fitness tracker like the Fitbit Charge or Garmin Vivosmart can help him monitor his activity levels, sleep patterns, and overall health.

    5. Portable Charger

    A portable charger or power bank is a practical gift that ensures your dad’s devices never run out of battery. Look for high-capacity models like the Anker PowerCore that can charge multiple devices simultaneously.

    6. E-Reader

    For the dad who loves to read, an e-reader like the Kindle Paperwhite offers a convenient way to carry thousands of books in a single device. It’s perfect for travel or reading at home.

    7. Noise-Cancelling Headphones

    If your dad enjoys a bit of peace and quiet, noise-cancelling headphones like the Bose QuietComfort or Sony WH-1000XM4 are a great choice. They provide high-quality sound and block out background noise, perfect for relaxing or focusing.

