Fake eggs flood market: Here's how to spot real ones

Fake eggs are flooding the market, posing health risks. Learn how to distinguish real eggs from artificial ones to protect yourself.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 5:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 5:56 PM IST

The market is flooded with fake plastic eggs. These fake eggs, which look exactly like real eggs, have filled the market.

article_image2

There is no way to tell by looking that these eggs are fake. Many people are being cheated by buying these eggs. It is even causing serious damage to the body.

article_image3

These eggs are made with special chemicals. This ingredient is being sold in many markets across the country. But how do you know if this egg is real or fake? If you look closely, you will see the difference.

article_image4

The shell of a real egg is a bit rough, but the shell of a plastic egg is perfectly smooth. Plastic eggs are also quite a bit lighter than real eggs. You will understand if you pay a little attention.

article_image5

This time, take proper precautions and be cautious when purchasing eggs. Make sure to inspect them carefully to ensure you're buying authentic, high-quality eggs.

