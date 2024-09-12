Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Effective strategies for managing teen anger and promoting emotional control

    Parenting Tips For Teenage Anger: Parents should follow some important tips to control the anger of teenagers. Let's see what it is.

    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 3:05 PM IST

    It is natural for children to undergo some changes in their bodies as they grow up. Due to hormones and the effects of stress, they suffer from mental conflict. Above all, they get angry too often.

    Parents need to pay special attention to teenagers at such times. In particular, they should try to control their anger.
    In such a situation, here are some tips for parents to control teenage anger. Let's see what they are.

    Tips to reduce teenage anger :

    1. Parents' behavior is essential : Generally, children learn everything by watching their parents. If there are frequent fights, quarrels, and anger at home, growing children will learn the same. The impact of this is that there are more chances of them getting angry too much in their teenage years. So, if the role of parents is right at home, children will learn the same.

    2. Harmonious environment: It is very important that teenagers have the right environment to express their emotions. Somehow, they need to be asked why they are angry. If their reason is justified, they should be encouraged to express their anger in a reasonable manner.

     

    3. Listen carefully: If your teenage child is angry, listen to what they have to say first without interrupting. Try to understand what they are trying to say. If you behave like this, your teenage child can definitely change their behavior.

    4. Don't punish! Sometimes the anger of teenage children goes beyond their control. For example, yelling loudly, hitting others, or breaking things at home. Make them understand that this kind of behavior is not good. But remember that you should never punish them for any reason.

    5. Don't argue! If your teenager is often angry, you should never argue with them as this will further increase their anger. Also, instead of trying to control teenagers, focus on ways to deal with them. When you talk to them, your words should be soft and meaningful, only then they will come your way.

    6. Take them to a psychiatrist : If your teenager is lagging behind in studies due to anger, not talking properly to relatives, and their health is also significantly affected, take them to a psychiatrist immediately without delay.

    7.  Some techniques to control anger : Definitely teach teenagers some techniques to keep their anger under control. For example, deep breathing techniques, meditation and exercise. Also, tell them that this will keep their body healthy. By doing this your teenage child's emotions will be under control.

