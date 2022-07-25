Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does your man sleep after SEX? Reasons why partners doze off after intercourse

    Is it normal to sleep after sex? Does the exhaustion persist for more than a day? This is a topic that many women want to know the answer.

    It's a bummer for many women when their partners fall asleep after sexual activity without snuggling or cuddling, leading them to assume that he is dissatisfied and sad. However, it is perfectly typical for males to nod off since the fatigue felt after sexual activity is a natural response to the efforts exerted. Here are some actual causes of guys nodding off following sexual activity:

    Men's ejaculations during an orgasm release the hormones that cause lethargy. Even while there is a pleasant tension in the body, it still calls for a peaceful sleep since following orgasm, the sleep feelings are stronger than usual.
     

    Sex at night after a long, gruelling day may be pretty draining. After a hard day, the concept of pleasing the partner requires a lot of physical work and frequently isn't particularly "demanding." Because the sexual activity is naturally calming, a little sleepiness is OK.
     

    When having sex, a lot of people occasionally tend to hold their breath. It increases heart rates and abrupt rhythms, which causes a shortage of oxygen and necessitates rest after sexual activity.
     

    A good night's sleep following sex is a healthy sign that the partner experienced a satisfying orgasm. It should be seen favourably since, after all, sex is naturally tranquil and relaxing.
     

    Some quick and exciting tips: :
    Coffee can help you fall asleep quickly after having sex since it helps you go asleep and also works as an erotic stimulant. Although it aids in fighting fatigue, it may also impair the neurological system, causing one to become overexcited and underserved.

    Another reviving and revitalising alternative is citrus. Grapefruit from refrigerator can also be enjoyed. Alcohol is likewise suggestible, but in smaller doses, because we don't need to sleep after having sex.
     

    Women on the other hand may want to go for a second round, considering how their bodies react. Sensations during an orgasm are a stimulus for them. But what can they do to make men more resistant? Also Read: Have trust issues in your relationship? Use these 5 tips to overcome it

    No worries, as men being men may just need some to refresh. Also Read: Avoid these 5 things that can hurt your partner

