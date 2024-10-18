Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does honey support weight loss? Explore myths and facts today

    Is it true that eating honey helps with weight loss? Let's explore the myths and facts about honey in this post.

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 2:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    Honey

    We all want to be fit. Some are careless about food, while others eat healthy food. Some people use jaggery and honey because sugar makes them gain weight.

    Are these really useful? Especially, there is a campaign that honey helps in weight loss. Does honey really help in weight loss? Or is it a myth? Let's now look at some myths and facts about honey.

    Honey Myths and Facts

    Myth: Honey has fewer calories than sugar.

    Fact: Although honey has some natural properties that are good for health, it contains carbohydrates and calories. In fact, honey contains as many calories as sugar. Therefore, using honey instead of sugar is not good, because there is not much difference in calories between honey and sugar. Consuming too much honey can lead to weight gain.

    Honey Myths and Facts

    Myth: Honey may have some antioxidant properties.

    The antioxidants in honey are linked to various health benefits, such as improving heart health and reducing inflammation. But these antioxidants can vary depending on the type of bee and processing methods. Although antioxidants are good, they are not enough for weight loss.

    Myth: Honey boosts metabolism.

    There is no evidence for health experts to say that honey boosts metabolism. Although some studies say that honey helps boost metabolism and overall health, it is very less in terms of weight loss.

    Honey Myths and Facts

    Myth: Honey can be used as a natural sweetener.

    If you are looking for an alternative to refined sugar, you can take honey in small doses. But if you take honey in the same amount as sugar, it will increase weight. Therefore, you should avoid consuming high calories. You should take less honey than sugar.

    Honey Myths and Facts

    Myth: Honey melts fat.

    It is a very common misconception that honey melts fat. Honey has a lower glycemic index than sugar, which means it has fat-melting properties. To lose weight, you need to eat a low-calorie diet, where you expend more calories than you consume. Like other sweet substances, honey is also high in calories. That means about 64 calories in one teaspoon. So consuming more honey will not help you lose weight.

