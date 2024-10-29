Diwali 2024: Make vibrant DIY rangoli colors with common kitchen ingredients

Make an eco-friendly rangoli with natural colors to celebrate Diwali. Let's discover how to make vivid, non-toxic colors using beets, turmeric, spinach, and other items.
 

First Published Oct 29, 2024, 2:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 2:52 PM IST

Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is one of India's most celebrated celebrations. It represents good triumphing over evil and light triumphing over darkness. One of the most treasured customs during Diwali is decorating homes with lovely rangoli patterns to greet visitors and spread happiness. Using natural colors created from items found in your kitchen this year can make your rangoli even more unique. You can make eco-friendly, colorful rangoli that is safe for the environment and your family by following these steps.

Why choose natural colors?

In addition to being healthy for the environment, using natural components for rangoli colors is also good for your health and well-being. Hazardous compounds found in synthetic colors have the potential to aggravate skin conditions or trigger allergic reactions. Conversely, natural colors are non-toxic. They also give your décor a unique touch!

How to make natural rangoli colors and what ingredients to use

1. Red Colour

Ingredients: Beetroot 
Finely chop a little beetroot. Grate the beetroot and let it dry in the sun before grinding it into a powder.

2. Yellow Colour

Ingredients: Turmeric or marigold flowers
You can easily get turmeric powder in your kitchen, and it adds a vivid yellow color. For a more natural alternative, ground marigold flower petals into a fine powder after drying them in the sun.

3. Green Colour

Ingredients: Spinach or moringa leaves
Make a paste by blending fresh spinach or moringa leaves with a small amount of water. After allowing the paste to dry in the sun, crush it into a powder.

4. Blue Colour

Ingredients: Blueberry juice or indigo plant
Create a paste by crushing fresh blueberries. If dried indigo leaves are available, you can also use them. For vivid blue rangoli, let the paste dry and turn it into a powder.

5. Orange Colour

Ingredients: Carrot or orange peels
Grate dry orange peels or carrots, then crush them into a powder. Both will give your rangoli a lovely orange tint.

6. White Colour

Ingredients: Rice powder or flour
To make your rangoli design bright white, just grind rice into a fine powder or use plain flour.

7. Black Colour

Ingredients: Charcoal powder or black sesame seeds
You can grind some charcoal or burned wood into a fine powder. For a natural black color, you can also ground black sesame seeds.

