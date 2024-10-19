Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2024: How to clean temple utensils with homemade powder?

    Cleaning puja items is crucial, especially during Diwali. This article explores effective methods to clean and shine your puja utensils using simple ingredients like a homemade red powder, tamarind, and a mixture of sand and turmeric.

    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 1:14 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    Diwali cleaning often begins weeks in advance, including cleaning the puja room and utensils. This is essential for maintaining a sacred space.

    Regular use can make puja items oily and tarnished. While commercial cleaners remove oil, they may not restore shine. A homemade powder can effectively brighten these items.

    Create a red cleaning powder using common household items: salt, wheat flour, citric acid (or vinegar/lemon), detergent, and red clay (or crushed clay diyas). Soak tarnished puja utensils in hot water for 5 minutes. Apply the red powder, scrub, and rinse. This method also works for brass or copper idols.

    Toothpaste: Squeeze toothpaste on a brush or the brassware item and scrub it for a minute. Wash it with water once done.

    Baking Soda: Simply mix baking soda with juice from half a lemon and scrub the idol with it.

    Brass Utensil Cleaning

    Tamarind:

    Tamarind paste can also clean puja utensils. Its acidic nature helps remove dirt and tarnish. Apply the paste, scrub, and rinse for shiny results.

    Pitambari:

    For an easy way to clean your pooja vessels, try using Pitambari, a cleaning powder available in stores across India. This product is simple to use and leaves your pooja items with a lasting shine. The cleaning agents in the powder effectively eliminate oiliness and other stains. Just sprinkle the powder on your brass pooja items and scrub with a metal scrubber for the best results.
     

     

     

