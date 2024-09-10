Delicious Aata Ladoo Recipe: Simple, nutritious sweet treat for any occasion

Aata ladoos are a traditional Indian sweet made from whole wheat flour, ghee, and sugar. These nutritious treats are simple to make and ideal for any occasion.

Aata ladoos are a delightful Indian sweet made from whole wheat flour (aata), ghee, and sugar. These nutrient-rich treats are not only delicious but also packed with energy, making them a popular choice for festive occasions and special gatherings. Their simple preparation process and wholesome ingredients make them an ideal snack or dessert for all ages.



Ingredients: To prepare aata ladoos, you will need the following ingredients: 1 cup whole wheat flour (aata)

1/2 cup ghee (clarified butter)

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup chopped nuts

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of salt



Preparation: Begin by heating the ghee in a pan over medium heat. Once melted, add the whole wheat flour and roast it gently, stirring continuously to avoid burning. It should take around 8 to 10 minutes to roast the flour until it gets golden brown and begins to smell nutty. Next, add the chopped nuts and cardamom powder to the pan, mixing them thoroughly with the flour. Continue roasting for an additional 2 minutes, ensuring that the nuts are well incorporated and the mixture is aromatic.



Final Steps: Remove the pan from heat and let the mixture cool slightly. Once it is warm but manageable, add the sugar and a pinch of salt, stirring until the sugar is fully dissolved. Allow the mixture to cool further until it can be handled comfortably. Shape the mixture into small, round ladoos using your palms. Allow the ladoos to cool fully before putting them in a sealed container. Savor the delectable and nutritious delight that is your homemade aata ladoos!

