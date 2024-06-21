Explore how Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and other footballers integrate yoga and meditation into their fitness routines, enhancing their legendary football careers.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: 5 footballers who practice Yoga to enhancing their legendary careers

In the realm of modern football, stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and David Silva are not just known for their skills on the pitch, but also for their dedication to yoga and meditation, which have become integral parts of their fitness routines. These players have leveraged yoga's physical and mental benefits to maintain their peak performance levels throughout their illustrious careers.

Image Credits: Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, often referred to as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), has amassed over 800 goals and more than 30 trophies during his remarkable career. Despite being 37 years old, Ronaldo continues to prioritize fitness and has integrated yoga and daily meditation into his routine, which he credits for helping to sustain his longevity in the sport.

Image Credits: Instagram

Lionel Messi, the Argentine legend and 10-time La Liga winner, also swears by yoga and meditation. During the 2014 World Cup, Messi followed a specialized power yoga program to keep his mind fresh, demonstrating his commitment to maintaining peak fitness levels.

Image Credits: Instagram

Per Mertesacker, the former German international and World Cup winner, stands at an imposing 6'6". After retiring from professional football, Mertesacker transitioned to coaching and highlighted how yoga played a crucial role in his post-career transition, aiding both his physical recovery and mental well-being.

Image Credits: Instagram

David Silva, the Spanish midfield maestro, has enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Manchester City and Real Sociedad. Inspired by fellow football great Ryan Giggs, Silva turned to yoga to aid in post-match recovery, helping him to stay fit and ready for the rigors of professional football.

Image Credits: Instagram

Mo Salah, the renowned Egyptian footballer, incorporates yoga into his training regimen. He finds it beneficial for improving flexibility, strength, and mental focus.

Latest Videos