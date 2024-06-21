Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: 5 footballers who practice Yoga to enhancing their legendary careers

    Explore how Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and other footballers integrate yoga and meditation into their fitness routines, enhancing their legendary football careers.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 6:45 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: 5 footballers who practice Yoga to enhancing their legendary careers

    In the realm of modern football, stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and David Silva are not just known for their skills on the pitch, but also for their dedication to yoga and meditation, which have become integral parts of their fitness routines. These players have leveraged yoga's physical and mental benefits to maintain their peak performance levels throughout their illustrious careers.

    article_image2

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo, often referred to as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), has amassed over 800 goals and more than 30 trophies during his remarkable career. Despite being 37 years old, Ronaldo continues to prioritize fitness and has integrated yoga and daily meditation into his routine, which he credits for helping to sustain his longevity in the sport.

    article_image3

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Lionel Messi, the Argentine legend and 10-time La Liga winner, also swears by yoga and meditation. During the 2014 World Cup, Messi followed a specialized power yoga program to keep his mind fresh, demonstrating his commitment to maintaining peak fitness levels.

    article_image4

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Per Mertesacker, the former German international and World Cup winner, stands at an imposing 6'6". After retiring from professional football, Mertesacker transitioned to coaching and highlighted how yoga played a crucial role in his post-career transition, aiding both his physical recovery and mental well-being.

    article_image5

    Image Credits: Instagram

    David Silva, the Spanish midfield maestro, has enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Manchester City and Real Sociedad. Inspired by fellow football great Ryan Giggs, Silva turned to yoga to aid in post-match recovery, helping him to stay fit and ready for the rigors of professional football.

    article_image6

    Image Credits: Instagram

    Mo Salah, the renowned Egyptian footballer, incorporates yoga into his training regimen. He finds it beneficial for improving flexibility, strength, and mental focus.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    International Yoga Day 2024: 7 top Asanas you must practice daily for a healthy gut ATG

    International Yoga Day 2024: 7 top Asanas you must practice daily for a healthy gut

    Yoga Day 2024: When Indian icon Virat Kohli called Yoga a 'Wonderful Discipline' (WATCH) osf

    Yoga Day 2024: When Indian icon Virat Kohli called Yoga a 'Wonderful Discipline' (WATCH)

    Yoga Day 2024: Groundbreaking study reveals benefits of Yoga Nidra, also practised by PM Modi; read details snt

    Yoga Day 2024: Groundbreaking study reveals benefits of Yoga Nidra, also practised by PM Modi; read details

    International Yoga Day 2024: Blood circulation to regulating hormones, unique things Yoga can do to your body RKK

    International Yoga Day 2024: Blood circulation to regulating hormones, unique things Yoga can do to your body

    Struggling with Income tax management? Here are 10 easy ways to take control RKK

    Struggling with Income tax management? Here are 10 easy ways to take control

    Recent Stories

    International Yoga Day 2024: 7 top Asanas you must practice daily for a healthy gut ATG

    International Yoga Day 2024: 7 top Asanas you must practice daily for a healthy gut

    Yoga Day 2024: 8 famous cricketers who practice yoga regularly osf

    Yoga Day 2024: 8 famous cricketers who practice yoga regularly

    football Euro 2024: Spain edge past Italy 1-0 with Calafiori own goal in thriller, advances to knockout stage snt

    Euro 2024: Spain edge past Italy 1-0 with Calafiori own goal in thriller, advances to knockout stage

    International Yoga Day 2024: Know date, theme, history, significance ATG

    International Yoga Day 2024: Know date, theme, history, significance

    World Music Day 2024: Know day, theme, history, significance and more ATG

    World Music Day 2024: Know day, theme, history, significance and more

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon