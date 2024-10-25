Cooking roti on gas flame? Stop now and understand the risks

Every household has its own way of making roti. Some prefer to roast it directly on the gas flame, while others use a griddle. But it's essential to know which method is healthier. Roasting roti directly on a gas flame can be hazardous. Let's explore the risks.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 25, 2024, 4:29 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 25, 2024, 4:29 PM IST

Roti is a staple food. A meal feels incomplete without it. Many roast roti directly on the gas flame for it to puff up well and save time. But this habit isn't healthy.

article_image2

When roti comes into contact with a gas flame, it becomes dangerous. Research published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology explores this.

article_image3

The study suggests gas stoves emit air pollutants like carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide, harmful to health and linked to serious illnesses.

article_image4

Carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide increase the risk of respiratory and heart diseases, and even cancer.

article_image5

Another study in the Nutrition and Cancer journal suggests that roasting roti on a high gas flame can produce carcinogens, harmful to the body and potentially causing cancer.

article_image6

While more research is required, current studies suggest that cooking roti on a griddle may be healthier compared to using a gas flame, potentially reducing harmful effects associated with direct flame cooking.

article_image7

Making roti on a griddle is easy. Place the roti, flip it, check for brown spots, flip again, and puff it up using a cloth.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vastu Tips for cactus plants: Benefits, placement, and managing negative energy NTI

Vastu Tips for cactus plants: Benefits, placement, and managing negative energy

Attract wealth and prosperity with THESE auspicious plants for Dhanteras NTI

Attract wealth and prosperity with THESE auspicious plants for Dhanteras

Bengaluru man's cook hires his own cook, internet goes wild with 'Ratatouille' jokes! AJR

Bengaluru man's cook hires his own cook, internet goes wild with 'Ratatouille' jokes!

Where did KISSING come from and how did it evolve? Scientist uncovers hair-raising 7 million-year-old mystery snt

Where did KISSING come from and how did it evolve? Scientist uncovers hair-raising 7 million-year-old mystery

Check your daily horoscope: October 25, 2024 - Lucky day for Taurus, be careful Leo and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: October 25, 2024 - Lucky day for Taurus, be careful Leo and more

Recent Stories

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases shk

7 Israelis charged with spying for Iran, carrying out 600 missions, collecting info on army bases

cricket IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2 scr

IND vs NZ 2024: New Zealand dominates India on Day 2

football Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH) snt

Neymar vs Novak Djokovic: Al-Hilal star and tennis icon's epic career quiz showdown wins hearts (WATCH)

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details AJR

Airlines grapple with wave of bomb threats affecting over 25 flights today; check details

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood NTI

Forget Aryan Khan and Sara Ali Khan: Meet the wealthiest star kid in Bollywood

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon