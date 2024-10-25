Cooking roti on gas flame? Stop now and understand the risks

Every household has its own way of making roti. Some prefer to roast it directly on the gas flame, while others use a griddle. But it's essential to know which method is healthier. Roasting roti directly on a gas flame can be hazardous. Let's explore the risks.

Roti is a staple food. A meal feels incomplete without it. Many roast roti directly on the gas flame for it to puff up well and save time. But this habit isn't healthy.

When roti comes into contact with a gas flame, it becomes dangerous. Research published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology explores this.

The study suggests gas stoves emit air pollutants like carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide, harmful to health and linked to serious illnesses.

Carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide increase the risk of respiratory and heart diseases, and even cancer.

Another study in the Nutrition and Cancer journal suggests that roasting roti on a high gas flame can produce carcinogens, harmful to the body and potentially causing cancer.

While more research is required, current studies suggest that cooking roti on a griddle may be healthier compared to using a gas flame, potentially reducing harmful effects associated with direct flame cooking.

Making roti on a griddle is easy. Place the roti, flip it, check for brown spots, flip again, and puff it up using a cloth.

