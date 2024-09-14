Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Common mistakes to avoid when applying face packs at home

    Applying a face pack can enhance your beauty routine, but it's crucial to avoid common mistakes that could harm your skin. This article highlights the dos and don'ts of face pack application for a radiant and healthy complexion.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 14, 2024

    Many of us try different methods to enhance our beauty, and applying face packs is one such method. We often use either chemical-based face packs or homemade ones using kitchen ingredients. However, it's crucial to avoid certain mistakes while applying face packs, as they can harm our skin instead of making it beautiful. Let's learn about these mistakes to avoid.

    Before applying a face pack, it's essential to know your skin type. Using face packs without knowing your skin type can lead to various problems. For instance, if you have sensitive skin, you shouldn't leave the face pack on for too long, as it can cause more harm. If your skin is sensitive, you should only apply the face pack for 10 to 15 minutes. Leaving it on for longer can damage your skin.

    Many people apply face packs every other day, hoping for glowing and beautiful skin. However, applying face packs too frequently is not advisable, as it can dry out the skin. Therefore, it's best to limit face pack application to once a month. Regular use of face packs is not recommended.

    If you're using natural, homemade face packs, you can try applying them twice a week. Additionally, avoid applying multiple layers of face packs for better results. A single layer is sufficient. Always wash your hands before applying a face pack. Applying a face pack with dirty hands can lead to skin allergies. Therefore, it's crucial to avoid this mistake.

    The direction of application is crucial when applying a face pack. Many people apply it from top to bottom, but this is incorrect. You should always apply it from bottom to top. Otherwise, it can lead to sagging skin. Applying the face pack correctly helps keep the skin tight and prevents sagging.

