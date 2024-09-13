Coffee Vs Tea: Which is healthier to drink in early morning?

Coffee and tea both have their benefits, but this article delves into which one is a healthier choice for your morning beverage.

Many people start their day with either coffee or tea. Drinking coffee and tea not only refreshes the body but also provides other benefits. But both coffee and tea are beneficial only when consumed in moderation. Some studies show that caffeine in coffee and tea can improve energy and focus, as well as reduce the risk of depression, Parkinson's disease, heart disease, and some cancers. However, consuming too much caffeine can make you restless, anxious, or jittery. For some people, consuming caffeinated beverages late in the day can cause insomnia. Well, is it good to drink coffee or tea in the morning? Let's see about this in detail.

Caffeine Coffee has more caffeine, so it can give you a quick energy boost, but tea contains a chemical called L-theanine, which, when combined with caffeine, helps you stay mentally alert for longer. That is, drinking coffee gives the body instant energy. But drinking tea provides slow and more sustained energy. Antioxidants Antioxidants help reduce inflammation and prevent cell damage caused by free radicals in the body. Coffee and tea contain a variety of antioxidants, but both are particularly high in polyphenols. So both coffee and tea contain compounds that contribute positively to your health. Coffee also has health benefits. Studies have found that drinking coffee daily reduces the risk of heart disease and neurological, metabolic and liver problems. It has also been found to reduce the risk of leukemia, prostate, endometrial and skin cancers.

While coffee is good for many things, including reducing the risk of cancer and diabetes, on the other hand, tea works well in managing blood pressure, stress levels and mental health. However, nutritionists say that drinking tea is healthier than coffee in the morning. While both coffee and tea offer health benefits, tea is considered a better choice for drinking in the morning compared to coffee. If you're wondering whether caffeine provides more energy from coffee or tea, the answer is coffee. Caffeine definitely gives you energy, but it can be harmful if not taken in moderation. The caffeine content in tea is lower than in coffee, so drinking tea helps your body in a better way.

Well, is it good to drink coffee or tea in the morning? We all feel a bit sluggish when we wake up in the morning. So when you drink coffee in the morning it provides instant energy, but at the same time, “Tea contains an amino acid called L-theanine, which has a calming effect and balances out the stimulating effects of caffeine. Dehydration is a chronic problem if you don't drink coffee properly. This is especially acute in winter, when our fluid intake decreases during the colder months. Coffee is a diuretic, meaning it increases urine production and can lead to potential dehydration. Tea, on the other hand, contributes to hydration as it is primarily water. Staying hydrated in the morning is essential for overall well-being.

Tea, especially green tea, is packed with antioxidants, making it one of the best healthy drinks that supports the immune system and protects cells from damage. While coffee contains antioxidants, the types and amounts can vary, says Goul. When it comes to acidity and the coffee vs tea debate, coffee tends to be more acidic than tea, which can cause stomach discomfort for some people. Tea is gentle on the stomach, making it a better option for those with acid sensitivities or digestive issues. Ultimately, the choice between coffee and tea in the morning comes down to personal preferences, caffeine tolerance, and health considerations. It is important to note that whether it is coffee or tea, consuming it in moderation is good for physical health.

