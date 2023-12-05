Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cheddar, Parmesan to Gouda: 7 types of Cheese for culinary experiments

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Explore the diverse world of cheese, from the creamy indulgence of Brie to the robust tang of blue cheese. Learn about popular varieties like Cheddar, Gouda, and Parmesan, each offering a unique flavor profile. Discover the richness and versatility of these delightful cheeses in this comprehensive guide

    article_image1

    Getty

    Explore the diverse world of cheese, from the creamy indulgence of Brie to the robust tang of blue cheese. Learn about popular varieties like Cheddar, Gouda, and Parmesan, each offering a unique flavor profile. Discover the richness and versatility of these delightful cheeses in this comprehensive guide

    article_image2

    Getty

    Cheddar- A popular and widely enjoyed cheese, Cheddar comes in various ages, ranging from mild to extra sharp. It has a smooth, firm texture and a rich, nutty flavor

    article_image3

    Getty

    Brie- Brie is a soft, creamy cheese with a white, edible rind. It has a mild and buttery flavor and is often served at room temperature

    article_image4

    Getty

    Gouda- Originating from the Netherlands, Gouda is a semi-hard cheese with a mild, nutty taste. It comes in various ages, from young and mild to aged and robust

    article_image5

    Getty

    Blue Cheese- Known for its distinct blue veins, blue cheese varieties like Roquefort, Gorgonzola, and Stilton have a strong, pungent flavor. The blue veins are created by the introduction of specific molds during the cheese-making process

    article_image6

    Getty

    Swiss- Swiss cheese, famous for its holes, has a mild, nutty flavor. It's a firm cheese often used in sandwiches and melts well, making it a favorite for dishes like fondue

    article_image7

    Getty

    Goat Cheese (Chèvre)- Goat cheese is made from goat's milk and has a creamy texture. It can range from mild to tangy, and its flavor profile can be influenced by the age of the cheese

    article_image8

    Getty

    Parmesan- An Italian cheese, Parmesan, or Parmigiano-Reggiano, is a hard, granular cheese known for its savory, umami flavor. It's commonly grated and used as a topping for pasta dishes

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Soil Day: Tips and tricks for home gardeners to promote soil health SHG

    World Soil Day: Tips and tricks for home gardeners to promote soil health

    Indian Navy Day: From support naval families to spread awareness, 6 ways to celebrate this day RKK

    Indian Navy Day: From support naval families to spread awareness, 6 ways to celebrate this day

    Flu Myths vs. Facts: Dispelling common misconceptions about influenza RBA

    Flu Myths vs. Facts: Dispelling common misconceptions about influenza

    7 reasons why should you eat chilies in Winters ATG EAI

    7 reasons why should you eat chilies in Winters

    National Pollution Control Day 2023: 10 simple ways to prevent the environment EAI

    National Pollution Control Day 2023: 10 simple ways to protect the environment

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Top 10 memorable performances by Jaddu osf

    Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Top 10 memorable performances by Jaddu

    Karnataka: Couple arrested over sending 'RDX' bomb threat to police in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Couple arrested over sending ‘RDX’ bomb threat to police in Bengaluru

    Who is Baryl Vanneihsangi, the youngest woman MLA of Mizoram? AJR

    Who is Baryl Vanneihsangi, the youngest woman MLA of Mizoram?

    DMK MP Senthil Kumar says BJP wins elections only in 'Gau Mutra' states; sparks controversy (WATCH) snt

    DMK MP Senthil Kumar says BJP wins elections only in 'Gau Mutra' states; sparks controversy (WATCH)

    In pictures: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal seen in rescue boats as they were stuck in Chennai floods RKK

    In pictures: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal seen in rescue boats as they were stuck in Chennai floods

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon