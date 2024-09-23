Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can a diabetic person eat chicken? Know benefits and risks

    Discover the benefits of chicken for diabetes management. Learn how this lean protein can be a part of a healthy diet for individuals with diabetes.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    Chicken and Diabetes

    Non-vegetarians love chicken, and some can't go a day without it. They incorporate it into their diet in some form or another. Chicken is one of the most consumed foods worldwide and is considered an excellent source of protein. In this context, many people wonder whether diabetics can eat chicken or not. This is because the diet of diabetics is entirely different. In particular, they are advised to pay special attention to non-vegetarian and high-fat foods. So, is it good or bad for diabetics to eat chicken? How can they consume it? Answers to these questions are given below in this post. Read on to find out.

    article_image2

    Chicken and Diabetes

    Diabetes is a common chronic disease. In earlier times, diabetes was not a disease. Later it was more common in older adults. But today, diabetes affects people of all ages, from children to adults. The prevalence of this disease is increasing day by day all over the world. In particular, our country is said to be the capital of this disease. That's how many people in our country are suffering from diabetes. In the future, the number of people affected by rabbits will only increase and never decrease.

    article_image3

    Chicken and Diabetes

    This happens when our body is unable to control blood sugar levels. Diabetes occurs when the pancreas is unable to produce enough insulin or when the body is unable to use insulin properly. People with diabetes need to pay close attention to what they eat. This is because whatever a person with this disease eats will directly affect their body. Eating a healthy diet not only helps control insulin levels in the body, but also helps prevent sudden spikes in sugar levels.

    article_image4

    Is chicken good for diabetics?

    According to experts, chicken is very good for diabetics. The lean protein in it is said to be very good for their health. It also helps control their appetite and makes them feel full. Especially if the chicken is cooked and eaten properly, the blood level in the body will be prevented from increasing. Chicken is considered good for diabetics because it is low in carbohydrates. Therefore, eating chicken by diabetics reduces the craving for carbohydrate-rich and sugary foods. Similarly, chicken helps control weight in some diabetics who are overweight. This is because it is high in vitamins and minerals.

    article_image5

    Chicken and Diabetes

    Grilled or baked chicken is good for diabetics. Eating this way controls bad cholesterol. Also, it is considered better to eat boneless, skinless chicken. Because they are low in fat and they are very good for heart health. It will be delicious to eat. Diabetics can prepare and eat chicken in many ways like grilled chicken, tandoori chicken, chicken kebab, chicken pulao, and chicken cutlet. Although chicken is considered healthy for diabetics, it is very important to pay special attention to the cooking method. This is because the cooking method can add calories and unhealthy fats. Diabetics should avoid eating fried and oily chicken. Also, do not eat chicken fried rice.

