Boiled Egg vs. Omelette: Which is healthier?

Boiled eggs and omelettes are both popular breakfast choices, but they differ nutritionally. This article compares both based on factors like fat, calories, protein, vitamins, minerals, digestion, and health impacts.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 10:42 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Boiled eggs and omelettes are everyone's favorite. Eggs are good for health. Egg sales are high in winter.

article_image2

Boiled eggs and omelettes are made in every home. But do you know which one is good for health? Which one is more beneficial for health? Here is information about the difference between the two. Here are some things egg lovers should know.

article_image3

1. Fat and Calories

Boiled Egg: Boiled eggs are low in fat, especially the white part. Along with low fat, it is also low in calories. People trying to lose weight consume egg whites.

Omelette: Adding oil to make an omelette increases its fat and calorie content. Excessive oil usage increases the fat content in the omelette.

article_image4

2. Protein

Boiled Egg: Eggs are a source of protein, and this element is abundant in the white part. People with low protein levels are advised to consume egg whites.

Omelette: Omelettes contain both yolk and white parts. Therefore, omelettes are very high in protein.

article_image5

3. Vitamins and Minerals

Boiled Egg: Along with vitamins A and B12, boiled eggs contain minerals like iron and selenium. These elements help increase power and immunity in the body.

Omelette: Frying an omelette can reduce the vitamins and minerals in the egg. Adding vegetables and spices like tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and green chilies to the omelette makes it healthy.

article_image6

4. Digestion

Boiled Egg: Since it does not contain extra fat, boiled eggs do not hinder digestion. Boiled eggs are easily digested.

Omelette: Excessive oil and spices are used in its preparation. Therefore, it takes time to digest.

article_image7

5. Health Impacts

Boiled Egg: The low saturated fat content in boiled eggs helps control blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Omelette: Omelettes can also be prepared using less oil and spices. Excessive consumption of omelettes, which are high in fat and calories, can lead to weight gain.

