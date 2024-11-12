Blood Circulation to Immunity: Amazing health benefits of cold showers in winter

Many people shiver at the thought of a cold water bath in winter. Most don't like to bathe in cold water amidst the biting cold. But some people bathe in cold water regardless of the season. Some even bathe in cold water during winter. But do you know what happens if you bathe in cold water during winter?

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 3:37 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

Daily bathing is essential for body hygiene. Bathing removes dirt, dust, bacteria, and viruses that stick to the body, keeping it clean. According to experts, daily bathing helps keep us away from many diseases. However, many of us bathe with hot or cold water depending on the season and for health reasons.

article_image2

Some people bathe in hot water in any season, while others bathe in cold water. There are even those who bathe in cold water during winter. But this can be considered daring. Many people shiver at the thought of a cold water bath in winter. But from ancient Greeks and Russians to today's athletes and celebrities, many prefer cold water baths even in winter. Let's find out what happens if you take a cold water bath in winter.

Improves Blood Circulation

Many people are afraid of taking cold water baths in winter. But if you bathe in cold water during this season, you will reap good benefits. One of them is improved blood circulation. Yes, taking a cold water bath in winter increases blood circulation in your body. This increases blood flow to all your organs, helping them function better.

article_image3

Alertness: Taking a cold water bath every morning relaxes your skin. It also increases your breathing rate. This causes your body to take in more oxygen, making you feel more alert.

Immunity: Taking a cold water bath in winter improves blood circulation in the body. This increases the activity of immune cells, boosting your immunity. This increases your ability to fight off illnesses like coughs, colds, and fevers in winter.

article_image4

Skin and Hair Health

Experts say that bathing in cold water rather than hot water removes excess oil, dust, and dirt from your hair. Cold water also helps prevent your skin from drying out in winter, keeping your hair and skin healthy.

Muscle Soreness Relief

Taking cold water baths in winter is good for those with muscle pain. Cold water helps relieve muscle soreness. According to health experts, taking a cold water bath relaxes your muscles and reduces muscle pain.

article_image5

Improves Mental State

Cold water helps improve our mental state. It improves dopamine and serotonin levels in our body, reducing mental health issues like stress and anxiety. This gives you a feeling of euphoria.

Keep These in Mind

Cold water baths increase blood circulation in your body. Therefore, pouring cold water on the body can pose a risk of heart attack. So, instead of pouring cold water directly on your head, start by washing your body with cold water from the feet up. People with coughs, fevers, colds, heart disease, or heart problems should not bathe in cold water under any circumstances.

