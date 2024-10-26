Beware! These calls can empty your bank account

Answering calls from these numbers could empty your bank account! Your entire savings could vanish within minutes.

Receiving calls from these two numbers could lead to bank account theft. Your savings could be wiped out. Learn which numbers to avoid.

TRAI has established rules to prevent fraudulent calls and messages. However, scammers continue to devise new tactics to deceive people.

Scammers are currently using internet-based VoIP calls for fraudulent activities. If you receive a call from +697 or +698, it is certainly a scam. These scammers hide their location using VPNs, making them difficult to track.

Never answer international calls from +697 or +698. If you accidentally answer, do not share any personal information.

These fraudsters often impersonate bank employees. Be cautious when answering calls from unknown numbers.

If you repeatedly receive fraudulent calls or messages, report them to the central government's CHASCU portal.

