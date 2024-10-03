Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Best oils for headaches: Natural remedies you should try today

    Headaches can last for an hour or even the entire day, with various causes contributing to their onset. While finding quick relief can be challenging, a simple remedy from grandma's wisdom might hold the key. Discover how to alleviate headaches swiftly using a natural and effective method.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 4:27 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    We often follow numerous tips for a healthy lifestyle. However, overthinking, stress, and a hectic schedule can lead to unnecessary health issues. Headaches are a common occurrence, causing immense discomfort and sometimes lasting for days. While stress and fatigue are contributing factors, headaches can stem from various underlying health conditions. If you experience chronic headaches, it's crucial to consult a doctor. Instead of immediately resorting to over-the-counter painkillers, consider trying home remedies. One effective remedy, passed down through generations, involves using clove oil to alleviate headaches swiftly.

    article_image2

    Which oil is effective for headache relief? Clove oil is highly effective in alleviating headaches. Its antibacterial properties combat bacteria, and its medicinal properties, including anti-inflammatory agents, effectively reduce inflammation. When experiencing a headache, apply clove oil to your head and massage gently. This practice cools the head and provides relief from pain.

    article_image3

    Clove oil possesses antimicrobial, antiviral, antifungal, and antiseptic properties that contribute to its effectiveness in providing quick headache relief. Stress is another common trigger for headaches, and clove oil can help alleviate stress levels. Apply the oil to your forehead using circular motions and massage for a few minutes.

    article_image4

    Image: Freepik

    Clove oil is rich in flavonoids, which effectively reduce headaches. It also helps reduce body inflammation and alleviate pain. You can purchase clove oil from the market or prepare it at home.

    article_image5

    How to make clove oil at home? To prepare clove oil, grind 5 to 6 grams of cloves into a powder. Mix this powder with coconut oil. Apply this oil to your head and massage gently. Massaging your head with this oil provides instant relief from headaches. Alternatively, you can apply a paste of cloves for similar results.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Do tattoos really raise your cancer risk? Uncover the truth here NTI

    Do tattoos really raise your cancer risk? Uncover the truth here

    The Untold Story of Eklavya After Giving His Thumb to Dronacharya anr

    Mahabharat Tales: What happened to Ekalavya after giving his thumb to Guru Dronacharya?

    Kolkata Gold Rate today: 10 gm gold price surges; Durga puja to further make it further steep ATG

    Kolkata Gold Rate today: 10 gm gold price surges; Durga puja to further make it further steep

    Shardiya Navratri begins: Nine days of devotion, special bhog offerings to Goddess Durga AJR

    Shardiya Navratri begins: Nine days of devotion, special bhog offerings to Goddess Durga

    Delicious Sabudana Recipes: momos, pancakes, and more for Navratri fasting NTI

    Delicious Sabudana Recipes: momos, pancakes, and more for Navratri fasting

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court stays Tamil Nadu Police action against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation; transfers case from HC anr

    Supreme Court stays Tamil Nadu Police action against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation; transfers case from HC

    Rupali Ganguly talked behind Mandalsa Sharma's back? Here's what this 'Anupamaa' actress revealed ATG

    Rupali Ganguly talked behind Mandalsa Sharma's back? Here's what this 'Anupamaa' actress revealed

    From IPL to Women's T20 World Cup: What is Smart Replay, how does it work? AJR

    From IPL to Women's T20 World Cup: What is Smart Replay, how does it work?

    Rajinikanth once grabbed headlines for his alleged extra-marital affair with Silk Smitha RBA

    Rajinikanth once grabbed headlines for his alleged extra-marital affair with Silk Smitha

    Iran Top 10 beautiful places to visit in Tehran as a tourist ATG

    Iran: Top 10 beautiful places to visit in Tehran as a tourist

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon