Bali, Malaysia to Manali: Top 10 most searched travel destinations of 2024

Discover the top 10 most searched travel destinations by Indians in 2024! From domestic favorites like Bali, Manali, and Kashmir to international hotspots like Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia, explore the complete list.

1) Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan topped the Google search list for Indian tourists in 2024. This country is known for its modern architecture and ancient culture. Here, you can witness several active volcanoes, experience adventurous activities, and explore historical sites. Moreover, the visa process for Indian tourists is quite simple, and the country is very affordable. 2) Bali, Indonesia

Known as the 'Island of Gods,' Bali was the second most searched destination by Indian tourists in 2024. Besides its natural beauty, it offers beaches, temples, and much more. Newlyweds consider Bali a popular honeymoon destination. 3) Manali

Apart from international trips, Indians also appreciated the beauty of their own country. Manali in Himachal Pradesh was the third most searched destination on Google. This place is known for its snow-capped mountains, Solang Valley trekking, and the old Manali cafes.



4) Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan emerged as a surprising fourth most searched destination by Indians. This place is known for its natural beauty, cities like Almaty, and traditional food. Indians can enjoy a 14-day visa-free trip here. Moreover, reaching this country is quite affordable. 5) Jaipur

Jaipur always remains a top destination. This time too, Indians extensively searched for Jaipur. Known as the Pink City, this city is a treasure trove of history. Here, you can visit places like City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and Amer Fort. 6) Georgia

Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Georgia was the sixth most searched destination by Indians in 2024. Georgia's colorful streets, vineyards, and the Caucasus Mountains attracted tourists. Moreover, reaching Georgia is not very difficult for Indian tourists, and visas are relatively easy to obtain, contributing to its popularity.

7) Malaysia

The Islamic country of Malaysia was a favorite among Indians in 2024, and it was extensively searched on Google. Here, you can admire beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife, and iconic landmarks like the Petronas Twin Towers. It's a very budget-friendly country. 8) Ayodhya

With the consecration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in January 2024, Ayodhya became a spiritual center, and people searched extensively about it in 2024. 9) Kashmir

Whenever winter is mentioned, Kashmir's name comes up. India's Switzerland secured the ninth spot on the list. Here, you'll find the snowy valleys of Gulmarg, Dal Lake, and Pahalgam, offering a glimpse of paradise. 10) South Goa

Finally, South Goa takes the tenth spot. It's known for its beautiful scenery and tranquil atmosphere. If you visit, don't miss the experience of dining in restaurants nestled amidst nature.

