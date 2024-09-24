Avoid THESE banned items on trains or face heavy penalties

We all carry a lot of luggage on the train. Sometimes there are more luggage bags than people. However, the Indian Railway Department has banned carrying certain items on trains. If you are caught carrying them, you will have to pay a hefty fine. Sometimes there is a chance of imprisonment. Find out what that banned list is here.

As good as a train journey can be, even a small mistake can make it uncomfortable. We knowingly or unknowingly make some mistakes while traveling by train. These come out only when the checking officers arrive. Passengers should keep in mind not only their safety but also the safety of their fellow passengers. Carrying prohibited items knowingly or unknowingly can lead to serious legal problems. If you want a safe and enjoyable journey, every passenger must follow the rules laid down by the Railways.

Explosives and flammable materials should not be carried on trains. Smoking is not permitted. These rules help prevent accidents. Not only that, but you are also helping to keep your fellow passengers safe. You can travel peacefully. Indian Railways has recently issued strict guidelines that no explosives or flammable materials should be carried on train journeys. Carrying such dangerous goods endangers the lives of everyone on the train, not just the person carrying them. The Railways has clarified that legal action will be taken against those who violate these safety guidelines as per Indian Railway rules.

The Railways will take strict action against those who carry explosives like firecrackers, gas cylinders, and gun cartridges on trains. Similarly, it is prohibited to carry flammable substances like kerosene and petrol during train journeys. Railway officials have clarified that the safety of all passengers is their priority and that failure to follow safety rules will have serious consequences. Carrying such items can lead to explosions or fire accidents in the train, endangering the lives of hundreds of people. The Railways is taking strict measures to prevent such accidents and protect the people.

The punishments for those who violate these rules are very strict. According to sections 164, 165 of the Railways Act 1989, those who carry explosives or flammable materials will be fined up to Rs.1000. Or imprisonment up to 3 years. Sometimes there is a possibility of getting both these punishments. The Railway Department has made it clear that if anyone says that they do not know that gas cylinders, kerosene, and petrol should not be carried, it is not the right answer. Officials say that if hundreds of lives are endangered due to one's negligence, it is definitely a mistake and the punishment will be severe. Smoking is also an offense in bogies and railway stations.

Some people smoke cigarettes in toilets on trains. This can also lead to a serious fire accident. The dangers of smoking spread quickly and are difficult to control on a moving train. The Railways appealed to everyone to fully cooperate with these security measures and not carry any dangerous goods. Although these rules seem strict, they are designed keeping in mind the safety of all passengers. Moreover, the Railways is implementing these guidelines by conducting regular checks at railway stations and on trains. Special teams have been formed to catch passengers carrying dangerous goods. Legal action will be taken against those who commit mistakes.

