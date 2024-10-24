Autumn: Why leaves change colour during Fall? Know here

Leaves change colors in autumn as chlorophyll production slows due to shorter days and cooler temperatures. As the green fades, pigments like carotenoids and anthocyanins become visible, creating brilliant yellows, oranges, and reds. Moisture levels and tree species also influence the intensity and variety of fall colors

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

Autumn Leaves

Leaves change colors in autumn due to various factors, including reduced daylight, cooler temperatures, and moisture levels. As chlorophyll breaks down, other pigments like carotenoids and anthocyanins emerge, creating the vibrant reds, oranges, and yellows we associate with fall foliage

article_image2

Maple leaves in Autumn Colours

Reduced Daylight

As days shorten in autumn, trees sense the reduced daylight and begin to prepare for winter. This triggers the production of less chlorophyll, the green pigment in leaves. With less chlorophyll being produced, the other pigments like carotenoids and anthocyanins begin to reveal their vibrant colors, giving leaves shades of yellow, orange, and red

article_image3

Autumn Leaves

Chlorophyll Breakdown

Chlorophyll, the pigment responsible for photosynthesis, breaks down as temperatures cool and daylight decreases. This decline reveals the underlying pigments present in leaves, such as carotenoids (yellow) and anthocyanins (red and purple), allowing a colorful transformation as the green fades

article_image4

Autumn Leaves

Temperature Changes

Cooler autumn temperatures can enhance the color changes in leaves. Warm days and cool, frost-free nights are ideal conditions for producing the brightest fall colors. The cooler temperatures slow down the chlorophyll production, hastening its breakdown, and allowing other pigments to become more prominent

article_image5

Leaves in Autumn

Moisture Levels

Moisture in the soil plays a significant role in the intensity of fall colors. A dry summer can lead to dull autumn colors, while a rainy summer followed by a dry, cool fall can result in more vivid displays. The balance between moisture and sunlight directly affects how pigments like anthocyanins develop in leaves

article_image6

Autumn Leaves

Carotenoids’ Constant Presence

Carotenoids, which produce yellow and orange hues, are always present in leaves but are masked by chlorophyll during the growing season. When chlorophyll degrades, these colors become visible. Carotenoids are less affected by environmental factors, so they contribute consistently to fall foliage.

article_image7

Autumn Leaves

Anthocyanin Production

Anthocyanins, responsible for red and purple hues, are produced in the leaf in response to cooler temperatures and bright sunlight. This pigment is synthesized in autumn as a protection mechanism against sunlight damage, and its intensity can vary depending on the plant species and the environmental conditions

article_image8

Autumn Leaves

Tree Species Variation

Different tree species exhibit varying autumn colors due to the pigments they contain. For example, maples are known for their bright reds, while aspens turn golden yellow. The type of pigments in the leaves, like anthocyanins or carotenoids, and their concentration in each species determine the specific colors seen in fall

