Amazing health benefits of Beetroot

Beetroot is a superfood with numerous health benefits. From boosting heart health to enhancing athletic performance, beetroot is a must-add vegetable to your diet.

Beetroot is a nutrient-rich vegetable with numerous health benefits. It strengthens the heart, lowers blood pressure, and contains compounds that help combat damage in the body. Incorporating more beetroot into your diet can enhance your overall health and well-being.

Beetroot is low in calories yet packed with essential nutrients. In 100 grams of cooked beetroot, it contains 44 calories, 1.7 grams of protein, 0.2 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, and provides 20% of daily folic acid needs, 14% manganese, 8% copper, 7% potassium, 6% magnesium, 4% vitamin C, 4% vitamin B6, and 4% iron.

Hydration

Beetroot helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels due to its high nitrate content, which converts to nitric oxide in the body, reducing both systolic and diastolic pressure. Regular consumption can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. Additionally, beetroot benefits athletes by enhancing physical performance, increasing mitochondrial efficiency, and improving endurance and oxygen utilization during exercise.

Beetroot contains betalains, which give it its deep red colour and possess strong anti-inflammatory properties, helping to reduce inflammation in the body. Additionally, the fibre in beetroot supports digestive health by adding bulk and promoting regularity, while compounds in beets aid liver function and help eliminate toxins.

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot can enhance brain health by increasing blood flow to the brain, potentially improving memory and task-switching abilities. Additionally, beetroot juice helps regulate blood sugar levels, supporting consistent energy throughout the day and stabilizing blood sugar after meals.

