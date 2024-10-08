Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazing health benefits of Beetroot

    Beetroot is a superfood with numerous health benefits. From boosting heart health to enhancing athletic performance, beetroot is a must-add vegetable to your diet.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

    Beetroot is a nutrient-rich vegetable with numerous health benefits. It strengthens the heart, lowers blood pressure, and contains compounds that help combat damage in the body. Incorporating more beetroot into your diet can enhance your overall health and well-being.

    article_image2

    Beetroot is low in calories yet packed with essential nutrients. In 100 grams of cooked beetroot, it contains 44 calories, 1.7 grams of protein, 0.2 grams of fat, 10 grams of carbohydrates, 2 grams of fiber, and provides 20% of daily folic acid needs, 14% manganese, 8% copper, 7% potassium, 6% magnesium, 4% vitamin C, 4% vitamin B6, and 4% iron.

    article_image3

    Hydration

    Beetroot helps maintain healthy blood pressure levels due to its high nitrate content, which converts to nitric oxide in the body, reducing both systolic and diastolic pressure. Regular consumption can lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. Additionally, beetroot benefits athletes by enhancing physical performance, increasing mitochondrial efficiency, and improving endurance and oxygen utilization during exercise.

    article_image4

    Beetroot contains betalains, which give it its deep red colour and possess strong anti-inflammatory properties, helping to reduce inflammation in the body. Additionally, the fibre in beetroot supports digestive health by adding bulk and promoting regularity, while compounds in beets aid liver function and help eliminate toxins.

    article_image5

    Beetroot Juice

    Beetroot can enhance brain health by increasing blood flow to the brain, potentially improving memory and task-switching abilities. Additionally, beetroot juice helps regulate blood sugar levels, supporting consistent energy throughout the day and stabilizing blood sugar after meals.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: October 8, 2024 - Be careful Scorpio, good day for Capricorn and more

    Numerology Predictions for October 8, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for October 8, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Durga Puja 2024: NRI's celebrate festival for the first time ever in NYC's Times Square - WATCH ATG

    Durga Puja 2024: NRI's celebrate festival for the first time ever in NYC's Times Square - WATCH

    What is Salmon sperm facials? Know Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston's beauty secret RBA

    What is Salmon sperm facials? Know Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston's beauty secret

    5 Yoga poses to increase your child's height RTM

    5 Yoga poses to increase your child's height

    Recent Stories

    Loan Scam: How to spot tactics and protect yourself from fraud NTI

    Loan Scam: How to spot tactics and protect yourself from fraud

    5 Blouse designs to avoid with Banarasi saree vkp

    5 Blouse designs to avoid with Banarasi saree

    Isha Ambani shines in Black Corset dress and luxury outfits vkp

    Isha Ambani shines in Black Corset dress and luxury outfits

    Ranchi Islam Nagar Residents Receive Flats After 13 Years Of Homelessness

    Ranchi Islam Nagar Residents Receive Flats After 13 Years Of Homelessness

    Hemant Soren Lays Foundation Stone for Apollo Multi Specialty Hospital in Ranchi

    Hemant Soren Lays Foundation Stone for Apollo Multi Specialty Hospital in Ranchi

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon